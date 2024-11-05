Global site navigation

“Your Boss Is Not Gonna Believe You”: Cape Town Lady Faces Delay on Way to Work Because of Ducks
by  Sinothando Siyolo 2 min read
  • A loving woman from Cape Town tried to save ducks from being hit by vehicles on the N2
  • The lady stopped her ride in the middle of the road and tried to get the ducks off the road
  • The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A woman hilariously saved ducks in Cape Town, leaving the internet in laughter.
A lady saved ducks on the N2 in Cape Town. Images: @Arthur Morris, @Lighthouse Films
Source: Getty Images

A video of a lady who was delayed on her way to work because of ducks has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @wongesiss_hyundai, motorists are seen driving on the busy Cape Town N2. However, what captured people's attention was a lady who stopped in the middle of the road because of ducks.

The animals were having a chilled time. The lady who loves animals feared that they might be in an accident and therefore, she decided to stop and attempt getting them off the road. One funny driver told the lady that her boss was not going to believe her when she tried to explain the reason why she was late for work, lol.

"Your boss is not gonna believe you when you're late for work and you say the reason was ducks."

Cape Town woman saves ducks

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens luagh at the video

The video gained over 50k views, with many online users laughing. See the commenters below:

@Selogadi Kekana commented:

"Only in Cape Town."

@Robin_uys1 wrote:

"Me trying to get my ducks in a row 😂."

@Nkgomotseng commented:

"Imagine explaining to insurance why people hit your car from the back. Why were you parked in the middle of the road?!"

@Mrs J💍. 🥰 said:

"Cute sister 🥰."

Ostrict hilariously dodges traffic on a highway

In another story, Briefly News reported about an ostrich that ran in the fast lane, dodging traffic.

A video of an ostrich running alongside a South African highway has gone viral. The clip was posted by @GillianYoungBe1 and has been viewed over 50 000 times. It shows the scared animal running in the centre island and then stopping. The video lasts less than 30 seconds, and according to the person who posted the clip, animal helpers assisted the bird.

Source: Briefly News

