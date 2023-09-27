A taxi driver in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, faced the consequences of stopping in the middle of an intersection

The driver's vehicle was hilariously dragged by a tractor, and the whole interaction was caught on CCTV

Many South Africans felt vindicated after seeing the driver getting some justice

WITBANK - Taxi drivers are notoriously known for making up their own rules on the road at the inconvenience of other motorists.

One taxi driver in eMalahleni in Mpumalanga learnt a hard lesson about obeying the set rules of the road.

A hilarious CCTV clip of a taxi driver stopping in the middle of an intersection sent South Africans into a laughing frenzy.

The video was shared on Facebook by the EMalahleni Residents/Community-Municipality group.

The clip shows a taxi stopping in the middle of T-junction, presumably waiting for a passenger on the other side of the road to hop in. Seconds after stopping, a tractor with two trailers turns into the intersection, dragging the taxi.

A frustrated-looking woman runs across the road as she watches the taxi getting pulled away by the tractor. The woman's frustration is palpable to the viewer when she lifts her arms over her head in disbelief before running after the taxi.

Even though the video was taken in 2021, South Africans still found the clip satisfying.

Taxi driver's bad behaviour on the roads being addressed

Since taxi drivers are known for reckless driving, the Road Accident Fund (RAF) tried to intervene by implementing the defensive driving skills initiative, reports Vukani News.

The initiative aimed to educate taxi drivers about the dangers of negligent driving while empowering them with critical driving skills.

SA Taxi has also stepped in and now offers taxi drivers free education on Adjudication Administration of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) to help keep taxi drivers in line with the rules of the road.

South Africans crack up after seeing a taxi get dragged

Grima Shalom Dan said:

"Yoooh, I'm so happy after seeing this video "

Claudia Meyer commented:

"Love it!"

Themba Manyoni said:

"Perfect, it serves them right."

Dollie Blignault Ross said:

"Truck - 1, taxi - 0. Love it!"

Rodney Stoddard said:

"Very good teacher tractor "

Digby Baxter said:

"Karma all the way …..love it…."

Ruzanne J V Rensburg said:

"LOVE IT! At last, some JUSTICE!"

Taxi driver runs away from accident scene

Briefly News previously reported that a taxi driver caused havoc while on the road. In a video, passengers were panicking with the man behind the wheel.

The video of the harrowing moment in a taxi received thousands of likes. Many people left comments expressing their disbelief.

@babuulikebabyy posted a video of how a taxi driver crashed into a woman. Instead of stopping, the man jumped out and ran away. Some started yelling for their money.

