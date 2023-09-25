An unsuspecting victim was robbed by three men in the notorious Vannin Court in Hilbrow, Johannesburg, as shown in CCTV footage

The clip initially depicts a seemingly normal scene but it escalates into a robbery, with the suspects assaulting the victim before he escapes

The footage has many South Africans worried about the rampant crime in Hilbrow and the country as a whole

JOHANNESBURG - An unsuspecting victim found himself injured at the hands of robbers in the notorious Vannin Court in Hilbrow, Johannesburg.

A group of men were caught on CCTV footage robbing a man in Vanin Court in Hildbrow. Images: @Abramjee/X (Screenshots)

Many victims have been robbed in the area, so always staying alert while walking around near the hijacked building is advisable.

CCTV footage captures man getting robbed

Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared CCTV footage of a man getting robbed by three men in Vannin Court.

The clip first looks like a normal day spent chilling with friends on the side of the street. Men can be seen enjoying a drink and chatting before commotion starts.

One of the men dressed in a red hoodie haphazardly moves from the camera view before he is captured again with two other guys robbing a man dressed in a green shirt and blue jeans. After the man is robbed, the suspects slap him on the head and he runs away.

The crime is happening in broad daylight without anyone lending a helping hand.

Here's the clip:

Earlier this month, Johannesburg Public Safety MMC Dr Mgcini Tshwaku said the city tried to close down Vanin Court because of the rampant criminal activity in the area.

Speaking to the media during an oversight visit, Tshwaku claimed that there were killings in the area on a daily basis. He added that the chaos in Hilbrow seems to be intentional.

South Africans react to a man getting robbed

@sparx_ltd said:

"Crime scenes everywhere in SA every day."

@TEEBOGO7 said:

"@MYANC @EFFSouthAfrica & its coalition partners, is this the @CityofJoburgZA you want to see. @SAPoliceService @JoburgMPD are currently NOT political supported & empowered the last they were empowered & supported politically was under @HermanMashaba."

@Phil_Ramodumo said:

"It's quite clear that this Vanin Court area is a crime hotspot, but what is @CityofJoburgZA @JoburgMPD implementing as part of ridding crime in this area?"

@thiathumanenzhe said:

"There’s no more city life here, this is strife."

@KB_Madibz8 said:

"Every time they show someone getting robbed at this place..."

@MannoDandi said:

"We need the availability of soldiers on the street."

@Percy_Mvubu said:

"Lokshin is not safe, towns are not safe, the city is not safe, rural areas are not safe, and even suburbs too. Haikhona!"

@bonsu1974 said:

"Not only the government has failed, but we, the citizens, have also failed. Because these things happen in our presence and we do nothing?"

