Robbers operating from a notorious hijacked building in Hillbrow are again in the spotlight over their ruthless criminal activities

Social cohesion activist Yusuf Abramjee posted a video of the incident in which a man is accosted and robbed of his belongings

Social media users aired various sentiments over the material, with others calling for the expropriation of abandoned buildings

Another unsuspecting Joburger received a fresh rude awakening from criminals operating in the notorious Vanin Court precinct in Hillbrow, whose reign of terror continues unabated.

Harrowing CCTV footage capturing the moment two thugs pounce on a passerby outside the abandoned building was shared by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter. The video shows the two men mugging another man under the cover of darkness in full view of several onlookers.

"Outside Vanin Court, Hillbrow, JHB. These gangs are running amok in this area for a long time," the ominous caption read.

In the ensuing moments, one of the men makes for the victim's neck, latches on and subdues him in a tight chokehold. The man, appearing stunned, stumbles forward and tries to wriggle loose, but to no avail.

An accomplice walks up to the target and seconds later searches through the man's pockets, looking for easy pickings.

Completing their assault after nearly 40 seconds, the robbers flee the scene and leave the victim, who crumples to the ground, dazed and feeling sore. The material garnered 60 000 views at the time of publication.

Locals, many of whom are familiar with the rampant crime in the city, were less inclined to express shock over the incident. Instead, netizens offered up observations around the material and shared various suggestions.

Locals have a say

Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions below.

@Fredzilla13 wrote:

"I once saw three guys trying to rob someone near Carlton [Centre] and one of the Tsotsis was stabbed in the stomach ka screwdriver. He fell and never stood up. Partners in crime vanished."

@utd_Lesego said:

"This style of robbery is called 'Joko'. A former classmate once enlightened me on this."

@Sibakoos added:

"How the hell this notorious flat has not been closed amazes me, honestly."

