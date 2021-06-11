Julius Malema believes that Pan African Parliament will become the most powerful legislative body despite the chaos that erupted last week

The EFF leader called on people to be patient while the legislative body develops but has accused European countries of interference

Malema said that France regularly interferes with Africa politics and the state of the PAP is a reflection of the continent

EFF leader Julius Malema believes that the Pan African Parliament will become the most powerful legislative body on the African continent.

He urged people to be patient as the process to develop the PAP continues. The past few weeks the PAP conference being held in South Africa has been mired in controversy.

Julius Malema believes that the Pan African Parliament will become very powerful. Photo credit: @EFFSouthAfrica

"PAP will become a legislative body, we must be patient with it. It will be the most powerful in Africa."

Malema blames colonialism

Malema blamed colonialism which divided the continent up with artificial borders. Malema also blamed former colonial powers such as France for interfering in African politics according to The South African.

"Over the years, France has manipulated these numbers to impose a candidate of their choice."

"This explains why during last term elections, the France Foreign Minister addressed PAP without initially being scheduled in accordance with the program soon after a francophone candidate was elected."

State of Africa

The recent issues that plagued the PAP is a reflection of the continent at the moment Malema said according to TimesLIVE.

“It has always been a known fact that Africa is divided because those who colonised us imposed those colonial borders to keep us divided so we don’t have a meaningful impact in the geopolitics.”

Fighting over rotation

Chaos erupted in the Pan African Parliament and South Africans were not impressed. Not only is the event costing South Africans a lot of taxpayers money, but it is an embarrassment on the international stage.

Pan African Parliamentary members fought each other with some exchanging physical blows. The rotation of leadership has become a contentious issue.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina almost took a boot to the face when the Senegalese politician Djibril War allegedly tried to kick a Zimbabwean delegate.

Malema attacks Ramaphosa

EFF leader Julius Malema has shared his views on President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to place embattled Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave following the R150 million Digital Vibes scandal.

The politician believes that Ramaphosa is treating Mkhize gently because "he belongs to the Ramaphosa cabal". Mkhize allegedly benefited from the contract awarded to his close associates who worked on his 2017 presidential campaign.

