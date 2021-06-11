- EFF leader Julius Malema has shared his opinion on President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to place Zweli Mkhize on special leave amid the R150 million Digital Vibes matter

- The politician accused Ramaphosa of treating the Health Minister with kid gloves because Mkhize allegedly belongs to the president's cabal

- Malema said Ramaphosa is tolerant of corruption when politicians close to him are implicated in corruption scandals

EFF leader Julius Malema has shared his views on President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to place embattled Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave following the R150 million Digital Vibes scandal.

The politician believes that Ramaphosa is treating Mkhize gently because "he belongs to the Ramaphosa cabal". Mkhize allegedly benefited from the contract awarded to his close associates who worked on his 2017 presidential campaign.

Mkhize has reportedly said that he is prepared to repay the money he unduly received in the Digital Vibes scandal.

"He is being treated with kid gloves because he belongs to the Ramaphosa cabal. As a result, when it comes to his own, Ramaphosa is willing to be tolerant to corruption and give corruption special leave," Malema said, according to TimesLIVE.

Malema also accused Ramaphosa’s administration of being selective when dealing with corrupt government officials. Malema was speaking at his party's press conference in Braamfontein in Johannesburg on Thursday, 10 June.

