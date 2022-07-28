A video of an ostrich running alongside a South African highway caught citizens off guard on social media

Ostriches are capable of reaching a top of 72km/h and are considered dangerous animals when they're at full tilt

South Africans reacted to the viral video with one person saying: "This is why Americans say that we live in the jungle"

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A video of an ostrich that got lost found itself running next to a highway in South African highway.

A video of an ostrich running in the fast lane of a South African highway has gone viral. Image: Getty Stock Photo

Source: UGC

A video of an ostrich running alongside a South African highway has gone viral. The clip was posted by @GillianYoungBe1 and has been viewed over 50 000 times.

It shows the scared animal running in the centre island and then stopping. The video lasts less than 30 seconds, and according to the person who posted the clip, animal helpers assisted the bird.

According to BirdFact.com, the ostrich is the largest, heaviest bird in the world and has a top speed of 72km/h.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Watch the clip below:

South Africans offered their responses, and these are some of the funniest:

@Skotiz said:

"Now this will just feed that American narrative that in SA we all walk past Giraffes and Elephants on the way to work or school."

@HDirkH says:

"Why doesn’t traffic stop to allow the bird to cross the road? It puzzles me that drivers would rather risk the lives of others and the bird itself. Unbelievable."

21 suspected stolen sheep found in taxi that ran out of petrol in North West, Mzansi says it was 'baaad' idea

Briefly News reports another incident involving animals on a South Africa highway was when cops discovered stolen sheep in a stationary taxi.

North West police came across a stationary taxi with 21 sheep as passengers, but the farm animals weren't going anywhere after the vehicle ran out of petrol.

The bizarre incident occurred on Saturday, 9 July, along the N14 as police officers were conducting a patrol at 1:00.

The North West police took the 43-year-old man into custody after he couldn't explain why the sheep were in his possession. The sheep were stolen from Tsineng village while the suspects travelled from Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News