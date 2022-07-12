North West police stopped a taxi containing 21 sheep that were allegedly stolen by a 43-year-old man

A suspect was arrested after he couldn't tell police how he came to have the farm animals

The owner of the sheep was traced by police thanks to markings on the sheep that confirmed who the rightful owner is

North West police came across a stationary taxi that had 21 sheep as passengers, but the farm animals weren't going anywhere after the vehicle ran out of petrol.

Cops catch taxi with 21 stolen sheep in North West, 'baaaad' idea

According to SowetanLive, the bizarre incident took place on Saturday 9 July along the N14 as police officers were conducting a patrol at 1:00.

Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani told IOL:

"Police saw two individuals fleeing from the scene leaving the 43-year-old man behind. A subsequent search led to the discovery of 21 sheep which were found loaded in the minibus."

The North West police took the 43-year-old man into custody after he couldn't provide a reason as to why the sheep were in his possession. The sheep were stolen from Tsineng village while the suspects travelled from Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

