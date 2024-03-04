Zintle Kwaaiman left Mzansi gagged with her energetic performance

The dancer's high-energy stage presence at the EFF manifesto had Mzansi curious about who she was

Speaking to Briefly News, Zintle opened up about what goes into her performances

Zintle Kwaaiman dropped jaws with her epic performance at the EFF manifesto. Images: zintlekwaaiman

A dancer by the name of Zintle Kwaaiman is trending on social media over her performance at the EFF manifesto. The energetic performer delivered a stellar show and nearly broke the stage with her jaw-dropping performance.

Zintle Kwaaiman sets stage ablaze

East London artist, Zintle Kwaaiman recently made it to the trends list after Mzansi watched her energetic stage performance.

The business owner and fitness enthusiast dropped jaws when she hit the EFF manifesto stage to perform one of her songs. With the crowd wrapped around her finger, Zintle thrilled attendees with her infectious tunes and slick moves on stage - but she didn't end there.

The Gqom star literally took her performance to the top when she returned her mic to climb up the stage pillars and twerk like her life depended on it.

Zintle told Briefly News about her pre-performance ritual:

"I don’t rehearse for my performances. I let my body, mind and soul get a feel of the music and take over the stage. There’s no specific thing I do besides a short prayer to God to guide and protect me and to ask my ancestors to show themselves and have fun with me on stage.

"I also don't have dancers. I used to, but I later realised I could hold a show on my own."

Twitter (X) user MaBhekzon shared a video of Zintle's performance. Too bad Julius Malema didn't hit the stage to perform with her:

Mzansi Zintle's performance

Netizens were impressed by Zintle's energetic performance and showed her some love:

South African singer, Lady Du hyped Zintle up:

"The love of my life! The sweetest human being ever, a true hustler of note. She has a successful fitness business. I love her."

odd_nooner was stunned:

"Nothing could've prepared me for the last thirty seconds of this video."

BALUCIAGA gagged:

"Who is this queen? I’m so gagged!"

PaullySkin said:

"What a talent."

Meanwhile, others responded to the Babes Wodumo comparisons, saying Zintle was nowhere close to the Wololo hitmaker.

Zintle told Briefly News that in her eight years in the entertainment industry, having endured criticism and negative talk, she blocked out the pessimists from stealing her joy:

"When it comes to people's reactions to what I do, I only take the positive ones. I've blocked my mind from accepting negativity. I've been called names, labelled a drug addict and alcoholic, so I blocked all that to focus on what makes me the person that I am - music and dancing."

umalambane_zn said:

"You're comparing a BET and Grammy nominated international artist to some chick from Mdantsane? Respect Mabheshingo."

JoyMkhize_ wrote:

"She’s great but let’s not lie on Babes’ name, please."

sanelengcobo_ defended Babes:

"Babes Wodumo in her prime didn't have to climb the stage set to have the crowd hyped!"

HlongwanaKhule posted:

"Babes is a whole different beast."

Babes Wodumo delivers epic performance

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Babes Wodumo's impressive performance at the EFF manifesto.

The Wololo hitmaker gave the performance of her life, a statement that she was back with a bang.

