Julius Malema danced with Shebeshxt during the rapper's performance

The Ambulance hitmaker was booked to perform at the EFF's Manifesto launch, and Juju couldn't resist hitting the stage

Mzansi couldn't get enough of Juju's dancing, while others criticised the EFF president

EFF president Julius Malema hit the stage to dance with Shebeshxt during his EFF Manifesto performance. Images: Instagram/ julius.malema.sello, Facebook/ Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: UGC

Not Julius Malema hitting the stage with Shebeshxt! The EFF president was captured dancing with Shebe at the EFF Manifesto launch and had social media buzzing.

Julius Malema dances with Shebeshxt

The EFF recently hosted its manifesto launch ahead of the general elections and booked one of Limpopo's biggest artists, Shebeshxt.

As expected, the Ke Di Shxte Malume hitmaker gave an electrifying performance, so much so that President Julius Malema, who turns 43 years old today on 3 March 2024, hit the stage to dance to Shebe's song.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user MDN News, Juju can be seen joining the controversial rapper on stage with Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi before he gave the president centre stage during the packed event.

Also booked was the queen of Gqom, Babes Wodumo, who brought the house down with her energetic performance.

Mzansi weighs in on Juju and Shebe's performance

Netizens hyped Julius Malema and Shebeshxt up for their performance:

BolediEllah said:

"Let's give him a chance."

I_am_reckles joked:

"Shebe telling CIC to twerka!"

MmusiMoaisi hyped Shebe:

"Shebe is above the clouds!"

Meanwhile, some netizens were a little salty and threw shade at Juju:

Gqama_September asked:

"When are these manifestos ending? Bored."

ymogwere said:

"Julius Malema is just Shebeshxt with a political background."

Julius Malema shares EFF's plans post elections

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Julius Malema's plan to expropriate 50% of South Africa's land without compensation.

The EFF president left Mzansi divided as he conveyed the party's commitment to amending the constitution to allow for land expropriation should they win the elections:

Wireseen Mv said:

"Many black people look down on themselves and still have no hope in black leaders. I really wish Malema would prove them wrong one day."

Source: Briefly News