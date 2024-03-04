A talented granny became a TikTok sensation after a video of her belting a Gospel song was posted on the platform

The lady was put on the spot during an event, and she didn't disappoint with her remarkable vocals

The video was viewed thousands of times, and Mzansi people added their two cents about her voice

A video of a woman belting a Gospel song impressed South Africans. Image: @tebohomoloi01

Source: TikTok

A video of a grandma singing Gospel on TikTok has taken the internet by storm. It all happened when she was unexpectedly put on the spot at an event, and boy, did she deliver!

Her incredible vocals had everyone in awe, and soon, the video spread like wildfire across the platform.

Grandma's moment in the spotlight

Imagine being called to sing out of the blue, not just anywhere but in front of a crowd! That's exactly what happened to this grandma, who rose to the occasion like a true star.

She belted out the song flawlessly, leaving everyone who watched the video posted by @tebohomoloi01 speechless.

Masters vocal tuns with ease

Not only did this granny impress with her singing, but she did it all while sitting down! She nailed the tricky vocal runs and high notes without breaking a sweat.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi's response to talented gogo

Mzansi weighed in with their thoughts. And the consensus? Her voice is nothing short of "anointed."

Read a few comments below:

@ntswaki_hlalele wrote:

"The granny with the black hat is like 'Chomi ha le bona bo Ntate Moloi le fetoha bo Joyous Celebration jwale?' "

@Dima said:

"She will never invite her anywhere ever again. "

@Karabomoloi6291 mentioned:

"The other granny looks like she is saying finish up yoh."

NtombenhleViantoMtshali shared:

"The gogo in green is my primary school teacher. Shem she's very kind, she just naturally doesn't have a smile."

@Dineoayamaahs commented:

"All I know is that Koko in green omokhala until bafithla gae."

@lee stated:

"My whole body just went on vibration, thank you mommy what a voice."

@ipelengcharity posted:

"Bathong this gogo has a powerful voice tlhe."

@mohau added:

"Your voice is so anointed mama. Bless you, ma."

