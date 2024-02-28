A gogo got scammed by amaphara, who sold her washing powder for R30, only to find soil was in the package

She got the surprise of her life when she got home and opened the Surf wrapper, as shown in a TikTok video

All her family could do was laugh, and her misfortune also gave Mzansi people on the platform a few giggles

A video of soil in washing powder packaging went TikTok viral. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @aaliyah_ntombiyatupac69/TikTok

When a grandmother purchased washing powder from amaphara on the street, little did she know she was in for a surprise.

Unexpected discovery

Instead of finding detergent inside the Surf wrapper, the gogo discovered soil. Her shock and amusement are shown in a TikTok video posted by @aaliyah_ntombiyatupac69.

Family laughs at grandmother

Despite the unexpected turn of events, the grandmother's family found humour in her misfortune. It resulted in laughter and light-hearted teasing.

Social media reaction

The hilarious video quickly gained traction with 324,000 views. Mzansi TikTokkers joined in on the laughter.

Gogo learned a lesson

Netizens can't believe gogo trusted amaphara, who are notorious for scamming people. Some hoped the incident taught her a lesson.

See some comments below:

@tweenseems asked:

"But how was the powder soap closed?"

@jessicaphumzilets stated:

"Gogo wabantu shame. "

@nhlanhlanqoko wrote:

"I would be on a mission to find them. Be ba zo wudla lo daka. "

@ola05504 shared:

"It once happened to me after I bought Russian Bear. Only to find out that it's water. "

@Lizzy mentioned:

"I once bought water inside the Sta-Soft container. I am talking about the refill pack. Sorry gogo."

@zenzilelostergama commented:

"Today a phara was selling me a bag of onions in a potato bag for R10. I just said no."

@user6463883699054 added:

"I'm not laughing , sorry gogo bakithi."

@mandisa_gumede26 said:

"Justice for gogo."

Woman mocks gogo in TikTok video

