Springboks' captain Siya Kolisi shared a photo on Instagram wearing his wife's headband, prompting playful banter from fans and teammates

Fellow Springbok Eben Etzebeth joined in the fun by playfully criticising Siya's fashion sense

While some fans praised Siya's look, others joked about not recognising him without his rugby jersey

Siya Kolisi received shade from his friend and teammate Eben Etzebeth. Image: Francois Nel - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rugby star Siya Kolisi was recently on the receiving end of a spicy comment from his friend and fellow Springbok teammate, Eben Etzebeth, on Instagram.

Siya Kolisi rocks Rachel's headband

This comes after Siya decided to share a photo of himself wearing his wife, Rachel's headband and hilariously went on about how well he rocked it despite being told it wouldn't suit him.

"@rachelkolisi said I couldn’t rock her head band‍. @oakley," Siya's post was captioned.

Rachel commented on the post, saying that it wasn't her but rather their daughter Keziah who was against Siya wearing the headband as she feared embarrassment. Eben did not pass on the opportunity to tease his friend by adding his 2 cents to the post.

"Well... You don't," Eben commented, humorously criticising his friend's fashion sense.

The two rugby icons have won Mzansi's hearts with their strong brotherhood and exchange of witty comments, and this was a typical example of how they love poking fun at each other.

The post sparked a lighthearted conversation about fashion and the strong bond between Siya and his teammates.

SA shares thoughts on Siya's headband

While some netizens hyped Siya's look in the comments, others joked that they couldn't recognise the Springbok star without his green and gold jersey.

fchossia said:

"At first I didn't recognise you, I had to look over and over again."

pascal_bhazana wrote:

"You must always wear your rugby jersey, we get lost when you're like this."

shaunbirley replied:

"Big vibes, my man."

heathergeyle commented:

"Your humour is contagious, Siya. I just love it."

docchloemary responded:

"It’s giving me Morpheus Matrix vibes."

serenity_side commented:

"Ndakbetha French Flair."

kevinferreira0 replied:

"Hotter than Aquaman."

Eben Etzebeth teases Siya Kolisi on social media

In related news, Briefly News reported that Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi are serving friendship goals. The Springboks rugby players had South Africans laughing out loud yet again with their friendly banter on social media.

This time, Eztebeth took to Instagram to celebrate the Boks' one-month anniversary of their Rugby World Cup 2023 victory.

Elizabedi shared several images to commemorate the historic RWC win and while many celebrated with him, Kolisi had some issues with the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News