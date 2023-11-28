Springboks player Eben Etzebeth threw shade at captain Siya Kolisi in a hilarious post on Instagram

Eben was expressing how happy he is to be playing for his team Sharks again, and Siya commented on his post

Mzansi loves their bromance, which has been displayed on and off the field time and time again

Siya Kolisi showed love to Eben Etzebeth but was met with an egg on his face. Image: @siyakolisi, @ebenetzebeth4

There's never a dull day in the Springboks fraternity. Rugby stars Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi had Mzansi chuckling after Eben threw shade at him.

Eben throws shad at Siya

In a post on Instagram, Eben expressed how happy he is to be playing for his Sharks team again.

"It's been a while! Great to be back with the Sharks."

The Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi, replied to his post with an in love emoji. But Eben was not having that.

Under Siya's comment, Eben said:

"If you are not in my team, I don't want you in my comments."

Mzansi pokes fun at Siya

South Africans found Eben's response hilarious, and some showed love for their bromance, which has been displayed on and off the field time and time again.

Commenting under @Ringo26's post, this is what SA had to say:

@SibaAtSea said:

"Loooove them."

@DarthboerSA joked:

"Well Siya did convince Eben to move too the Sharks only to leave himself."

@KelRo736 said:

"Soon, we're going to see Eben fooling around with Phepsi Buthelezi at a Sharks practice, and Siya will be the one asking who this "other flanker" is."

@dillanmtb asked:

"Why did I read that in Eben's accent."

@WobbleWithJoy said:

"Bestie behavior on lock. Love to see it!"

@E_Thokozile

"This bromance is one for the books. I’d definitely watch a mini-documentary on their relationship and friendship over the years."

Eben and Anlia expecting first baby

