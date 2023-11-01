A viral video on TikTok shows Springbok captain Siya Kolisi tease his fellow teammate Eben Etzebeth

In the clip, Kolisi refers to Etzebeth Elizabhedi during a media briefing before Etzebeth explains the story behind his haircut

The story amused Mzansi and bet between Etzebeth and Snyman and also laughed at Kolisi's banter

Siya Kolisi referred to Eben Eztebeth as Elizabhedi during a media briefing. Image: Adam Pretty - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

You may have noticed Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth rocking an odd and unfamiliar haircut lately following the Springboks' RWC win, and it's all thanks to a bet.

Etzebeth gets teased by Siya Kolisi after new haircut

According to News24, Etzebeth says his new hairstyle is a result of a promise made to lock teammate RG Snyman.

A video posted on TikTok shows Springbok captain Siya Kolisi making fun of his fellow teammate by calling him Elizabhedi instead of Etzebeth before he went on to explain how the new Mohawk came about.

He explained that about five weeks ago, he and RG Snyman spoke on the bus and agreed that if they won the World Cup, Etzebeth would cut his hair the same as Synman's, and obviously, after the win in the final, Snyman made sure to remind him of their bet after a couple of celebratory drinks.

Lo and behold, as a man of his word, Eztebeth got his hair cut by one of their teammates, Damien Willemse.

Mzansi amused by story behind Mohawk

Social media users couldn't help but react with laughter and banter at Etzebeth's story and friendship with Kolisi.

pammimzyyanti611 replied:

" As long as he knows that he is Elizabedi."

MpafaneKheswa commented:

"I was wondering what in the Vikings is this haircut ❤️."

Positive Vibes said:

"A man of his word."

ninovalentine_ commented:

"Not siya calling him elizabedi ."

Mise replied:

"They weren't drinking water ."

Martha commented:

"Elizabedi and Siya's friendship is so adorableTheir bromance is so out of this planet ."

Eben Etzebeth ululates in viral video

In another story, Briefly News reported that Springbok player Eben Etzebeth amazed netizens with his impressive ululating skills in a viral video circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The footage shows a group of Springbok players vibing together as they sing and dance happily after they arrive in Paris for the Rugby World Cup ahead of the team's quarter-final clash against France.

Welcoming the rugby stars, Eben can be heard ululating loudly and quite impressively in the clip.

