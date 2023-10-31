A video of Malcolm Wentzel interacting with one of his house staff in a playful manner has gone viral on social media

The TikTok footage shows Malcolm being ordered to get in the back of his big 4x4 van by Grobbie

The two share an exchange of words in Afrikaans before Malcolm gives in and does as he is told, leaving netizens amused

Working for Malcolm Wentzel seems like such a vibe.

Malcolm ordered to sit in the back of his van

A video posted on TikTok shows one of Malcolm's house workers, Grobbie, in the driver's seat of his big bakkie as Malcolm jumps in the passenger's seat.

Grobbie demands Malcolm sit in the back of the bakkie, to which the two bicker back and forth about in Afrikaans before an annoyed Malcolm gets out of the car and hops into the back of the van.

"Imagine telling your boss to sit at the back. Malcolm is the best," the post was captioned.

Watch the video below:

It is a refreshing change of pace from the typical portrayal of bosses and workers in popular culture. Bosses are often portrayed as being cold-hearted and tyrannical, while workers are portrayed as being downtrodden and resentful.

Seeing such videos, as of Malcolm and Grobbie, of bosses and workers who actually like each other and enjoy working together can be a heartwarming and refreshing change from this stereotype.

Mzansi entertained by the video

Judging by the comments, many netizens enjoyed the funny video and shared how heartwarming it was to see how Malcolm and Grobbie were able to play and joke with each other.

Nathi commented:

"Kodwa ngempela kuhlanya wonke umuntu lana."

Didi03 reacted:

" Kodwa Malcolm ."

Mzukulukanesi Nzuza replied:

"Udlalelani ngo nkosana."

Abel Mashongwane commented:

"I've been working with Malcolm Wentzel at Hernic Mine. He is a good man god bless you my man ,"

Rich Mzulu wrote:

"Malcolm Wentzel for president, we love you and appreciate parents who raised you ."

jan hendrik said:

"Malcolm Wentzel you are a legend."

Lomashelela replied:

"Ngaze ngahleka ngingacondile."

Malcolm Wentzel celebrates housekeeper Thembi's bday

In another story, Briefly News reported that TikTok sensation Malcolm Wentzel recently celebrated his housekeeper Thembi's 56th birthday.

The well-known businessman and content creator shared a touching video montage on his TikTok account @malcolm_fkn_wentzel.

The clip shows cherished moments he and his family have shared with Thembi over the years.

