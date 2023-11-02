A young South African man renovated his backroom and impressed netizens with the transformation

The man painted the walls, added new furniture and decorations, and turned his backroom into a neat and beautiful studio apartment

People on social media were amazed by the man's work and praised him for his creativity

A man revamped an old backroom into a stunning space. Image: @_siphiwe_ndlovu

A Mzansi man had netizens impressed when he showed off how he touched up and decorated his backroom after moving out of the main house.

Man transforms old backroom

A TikTok video by @_siphiwe_ndlovu shows how the backroom looked before he revamped it. The space was empty and bare and had chipped paint on the walls.

@_siphiwe_ndlovu proceeds to show the retouched room, complete with new paint, a neat and beautiful bed, pedestals, lamps, wall decor and new curtains.

Watch the video below to see the impressive transformation.

SA impressed with man's new space

Many people were in awe of the young man's backroom and responded with positive comments and compliments. One woman even joked that she would be coming over soon.

Rethabile said:

"I wouldn't wanna leave."

Xola_Navy commented:

"Ngize nini??."

lokomelanin commented:

"Studio apartment mfanaka. Eseng backroom ."

Kefiloe Ndlovu ❤️ said:

"Aphela amantombazane."

Vee Vilakazi❤️ replied:

"Kuhle mnganii ."

PhindileZuma commented:

"Wow ngaze ngakujabulela usebenzile Cant wait to see my son doing the same mhla wakhula naye."

Source: Briefly News