The feud between Tyla and Rihanna's fanbases has hit a fever pitch, forcing supporters to compare the two stars' careers and hits

Following what many believe was Rih snubbing Tyla at the Met Gala, the tension erupted from a simple misunderstanding to a full-blown war between their fans

While the stars themselves have mostly remained silent on the supposed friction, social media has transformed into a battlefield where fans are fiercely defending their favourite

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The Met Gala tension between Rihanna and Tyla ignited a war between their fans. Images: Amy Sussman/WireImage, Sujit JAISWAL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The drama between Tyla’s "Tygers" and Rihanna’s "Navy" has reached a whole new level, as fans across the globe are now locked in a massive digital showdown.

What started as a small misunderstanding on the Met Gala red carpet has quickly spiralled into a full-blown war, with fans now comparing the stars' careers and hit songs.

On 7 May 2026, a post listing both Rihanna and Tyla's hit songs went viral, featuring some of Rih's top hits, including Pon De Replay and Rude Boy, while in Tyla's section, only her breakout song Water was listed.

The comparison was meant to show the huge gap between their careers, which made the Tygers even angrier. They felt the post was a calculated move to downplay Tyla’s fast rise to fame. By putting a legend with decades of hits next to a new artist just starting out, critics used the list to argue that Tyla isn't on the "Barbadian Queen’s" level yet.

Fans compared Tyla and Rihanna’s hit songs following the viral Met Gala drama. Images: TheStewartofNY/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Source: Getty Images

This comes after a viral video from the Met Gala surfaced, showing what many thought was Rihanna "deliberately" ignoring Tyla, who was standing just a few feet away from her.

The clip shows a visibly tired Rihanna being interviewed by a journalist, leading her supporters to argue that she likely didn't even notice the Water hitmaker.

While some viewers argued it was simply a case of poor timing in a chaotic environment, others were convinced it was a cold shoulder from the Diamonds hitmaker, and even Rihanna possibly feeling threatened by Tyla. This moment acted as the spark for the current backlash.

See the Rihanna and Tyla comparison and their viral video below.

Social media reacts to Rihanna and Tyla comparison

Fans and critics weighed in on the viral comparison of the singers' hits. Read some of the comments below.

vivalabronx said:

"It's annoying that people will push this into beef. These women are in different eras & phases of their careers. Chill out, omg. Y’all never do this with the men. Relax."

ajspriority argued:

"Firstly, don’t downplay Tyla’s hit cause she has a LOT. Secondly, Rihanna at 24 already had nearly 10 years of a career, whereas Tyla started her global career at 22 and in a short time already managed to get 2 Grammys. Context matters before making lazy comparisons."

odemezio wrote:

"Y'all picking on someone with years of career to try to discredit one who started their career in 2022 and is already world-famous is infuriating."

sieunistaken asked:

"They're not even beefing; why does everyone hate women so much?"

TRUEROMANC33 posted:

"This isn’t a very fair comparison."

Tyla addresses Rihanna drama

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Tyla explaining her viral "snub" from Rihanna.

The singer referenced their last encounter at the very same event a year prior, saying a similar incident occurred, but she chose to let it go.

Source: Briefly News