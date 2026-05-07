A Nigerian woman sparked debate online after questioning why the country has still not conducted a national census in almost two decades

She explained that population data is important for planning schools, hospitals, housing and elections, while also helping governments understand unemployment and economic challenges

The discussion also resonated with some South Africans, especially during ongoing debates around immigration, service delivery and population pressures in different parts of the country

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A Nigerian woman’s frustration about her country’s population numbers struck a nerve online after she questioned how important planning can be without updated census data.

The visual on the left showed Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Image: TheCable

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian woman, @queen_iphe, sparked a widespread debate online on 6 May 2026. This comes after sharing her frustration about the country not conducting a proper national census in nearly two decades. She explained why knowing the real population of a country matters and questioned how proper planning can happen without updated numbers.

Nigeria last conducted an official census in 2006, according to reports from Channels Television. At the time, the country recorded a population of just over 140 million people. Since then, Nigeria’s population has grown significantly, but updated official figures have still not been finalised. In 2023, authorities reportedly said they were ready to conduct another census, although dates were never officially announced.

User @queen_iphe explained that population data affects almost everything in a country. She pointed out that governments use census information to plan hospitals, schools, housing projects, transport systems and public funding. Accurate population numbers also help determine electoral boundaries, job creation needs and economic planning. She argued that without updated figures, it becomes easier for corruption, poor planning and unequal resource distribution to happen.

Why South Africans are marching against illegal immigrants

The discussion is also connected with wider conversations happening across Africa, including in South Africa. In recent months, immigration and population pressures have become major talking points in South Africa, with some groups organising marches and protests over illegal immigration, unemployment and strained public services. Many South Africans online said population management and accurate data are important issues because governments need reliable numbers to properly allocate resources and infrastructure.

Social media users reacted strongly to the woman’s comments. Some Nigerians agreed that the lack of updated census data creates confusion around planning and development, while others argued that conducting a nationwide census in such a large country comes with major logistical and political challenges. Across the continent, the video sparked broader discussions about governance, accountability and the importance of reliable statistics in modern economies.

The screenshot on the left showed the woman holding the old census papers. Image: @queen_iphe

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

The internet questions Nigerian government

Ren asked:

“So how is your country calculating GDP per capita?”

Candid POV questioned:

“How do they plan service delivery or budget for health and social services without data? 😭”

Mama_ka_Simba guessed:

“Probably 1 billion people.”

xcvi responded:

“Not a big deal, what’s the issue?”

Kingdomgrass explained:

“They use estimates and projections based on the 2006 census, updated with birth rates, deaths, migration and demographic models.”

TBC asked:

“So how is the government functioning without data?”

Scotch replied:

“You don’t have stats for everything, oga.”

Mma_Beryl / Call me Mrs Wu reflected:

“I still remember census officials coming to count people in my compound in 2006.”

Chosen by Grace questioned:

“How do they allocate budgets or plan service delivery without proper numbers?”

Mjit'oGrand joked:

“300 million in Nigeria and 200 million outside Nigeria.”

Hayley added:

“That’s why people think Nigeria is sitting at over 400 million.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about Nigeria

Source: Briefly News