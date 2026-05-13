The first group of Afrikaner refugees who relocated to the US in 2025 are now celebrating one year abroad

Several refugees have reflected on rebuilding their lives after leaving South Africa

Reports suggest the United States may expand the refugee programme for white South Africans in future

A year after quietly leaving South Africa for the United States, the first group of Afrikaner refugees who became known online as the Amerikaners are reflecting on their new lives overseas. Their relocation continues to spark international attention and debate around immigration, safety and opportunity.

The visual showcased Afrikaners on their way to the US. Image: eNCA

Source: Facebook

The first group of South African refugees who relocated to the United States in May 2025 are now celebrating one year since arriving in their adopted country. The group of 59 predominantly Afrikaner South Africans travelled to America on a private flight that departed from OR Tambo International Airport before news of their relocation became public.

Their arrival drew widespread global attention at the time after former US President Donald Trump issued an executive order focused on assisting white South Africans who he claimed were facing racial persecution. The programme later became highly controversial both locally and internationally, with critics and supporters debating whether the refugees qualified for asylum.

According to BBC News, many of the refugees have since settled into communities across different American states while trying to rebuild their lives from scratch. Some reportedly took entry-level jobs while waiting for their official documentation and social security processes to be finalised.

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White South Africans start over in America

One of the refugees, Errol Langton, reportedly left behind his IT business in South Africa and relocated with eight family members. He has since worked in a supervisory role at a local car wash in the United States. During interviews reflecting on the family’s first year abroad, Langton described the move as life-changing despite difficult personal circumstances, including his wife’s cancer diagnosis after arriving in America.

Another refugee, Charl Kleinhaus, reportedly left his granite mining business and large family home behind in South Africa before relocating. He now works as a farm assistant in the US and told BBC News that he believes opportunities in America are not determined by race. Kleinhaus also shared that while he misses familiar South African foods such as biltong and restaurant chains like Spur, he feels grateful for the opportunity to start over.

Reports indicate that thousands more South Africans have reportedly shown interest in the refugee programme over the past year. International media outlets have also suggested that US authorities may increase the number of South African refugees allowed into the country in future immigration cycles.

White Afrikaners fled South Africa to go to the US. Image: eNCA

Source: TikTok

3 Other Briefly News stories related to Afrikaner

An Afrikaner man showed his followers how easy and secure his life had become since moving to rural America, sparking reactions.

A proudly Afrikaner content creator, Lindi, shared her thoughts when an African American woman spoke about the Afrikaner refugees.

A Cape Town Afrikaner family who moved to the US as refugees shared an emotional video and original song about their journey starting over in America.

Source: Briefly News