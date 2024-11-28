Tyla's song Water has made history by becoming the first solo song to spend an entire year at #1 on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart

The South African singer, who has had an incredibly successful 2024, broke records and collaborated with global brands like Stanley and Victoria's Secret

Mzansi social media users are celebrating Tyla's achievement, with many praising her unique sound and continued success in the music industry

Internationally acclaimed South African singer Tyla has made history again. Since the release of her global hit Water, Tyla has been on a winning streak, and she flew the country's flag high again.

Tyla’s ‘Water’ achieved another major milestone. Image: Gareth Cattermole and John Phillips/MTV EMA

Tyla's Water makes history again

2024 was definitely Tyla's year. The Johannesburg-born singer and dancer broke records and won top local and international awards. Not only that, she collaborated with brands like Stanely and Victoria's Secret - and we couldn't be more proud.

According to a post by @chartdata, Tyla's internationally acclaimed singer's song Water became the first solo song in history to spend a year at number one on the charts. The post read:

"Tyla's "Water" becomes the first solo song in history to spend an entire year at #1 on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart (52 weeks)."

Mzansi congratulates Tyla on her success

Social media users are basking with pride following Tyla's continued success. Many said this was just the beginning for the Grammy Award-winning Mzansi star.

@TheeAzanian said:

"The water lady breaking records already."

@ladidaix added:

"She’s something special 🥹"

@dme_363 commented:

"But they said Tyla doesn't make Afrobeats. #MusicWithDME."

@Minahil42298354 said:

"Tyla's 'Water' makes history, what a feat."

@EliahHunt wrote:

"It must be tough being a Tyla hater😂😂"

@Wf_Miiles said:

"Tyla's songs don't even sound like afrobeat her songs sounds more like a foreign songs. I love her ❤️🐅"

