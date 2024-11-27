“I Don’t Want It, I Need It”: SA Gushes as Woman Shows Mr Price’s R170 Tyla T-shirt
- A South African woman shared with TikTok users that she saw a Tyla-printed T-shirt at Mr Price
- The oversized garment was priced at R169.99, and the well-known retail store confirmed it was licensed
- A few Tyla fans and fashion lovers headed to the comment section to show their interest in the stylish T-shirt
Tyla, known for her electrifying performances and infectious hits, has long made a name for herself internationally, dominating the entertainment industry with her undeniable talent.
While she wows audiences overseas, her South African fanbase still roots for her, even if it means donning affordable Tyla-printed T-shirts from a local retail store.
Tyla seen at Mr Price
TikTok user @just_prezo shared a video showing app users that she found a T-shirt rocking Tyla's face at a local Mr Price store, only costing shoppers R169.99, which was more affordable than the R725 ones on the singer's official website.
The Push 2 Start songstress, who recently scooped eight nominations at the Billboard Music Awards, was printed on a black top with her name in her signature font.
Mr Price confirmed on its website that the oversized statement top was licensed.
Take a look at the video below:
Tyla T-shirt intrigues fashion lovers
A few members of the online community hurried to the comment section with happiness, showing the same excitement when they heard the talented singer was announced to perform at Coachella next year.
@tankiso.m03 said with enthusiasm:
"I'll go to Mr Price now. This is real business."
@callynvanrooyen laughed and shared:
"I literally saw that T-shirt and bought it."
A disappointed @username246778875357863 wrote:
"What? I was at Mr Price today. I didn't even see it."
@matselisomonosi told the online community:
"I'm in boarding school right now, and I want this so bad."
A clear Tyla fan, @amberisaacs04 added in the comment section:
"I don't want it. I need it!"
@nolwazie06 asked with a laugh:
"Does Tyla know about this?"
Tyla partners with Stanley
In another story, Briefly News reported that Tyla partnered with the drinkware company Stanley for a limited-edition cup design.
Fans couldn't wait to get their hands on the special Stanley cup scheduled to drop this week.
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za