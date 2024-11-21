Grammy-award winning singer Tyla has been announced as one of the performers at Coachella 2025

Tyla will be sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in music, including Lady Gaga

Fans are hyped for her performance, saying she should have been billed as a headliner

One thing about Tyla, she will stay winning and bagging international gigs. The singer has been added to the Coachella 2025 lineup.

Tyla will be performing at Coachella 2025. Image: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Tyla to perform at Coachella 2025

Singer Tyla's reign is not stopping anytime soon. The South African singer has been included on the lineup for one of music's most memorable festivals, Coachella 2025

The Water hitmaker will share the Coachella stage with big stars such as Lady Gaga, Missy Elliot, K-Pop star Lisa, and many more on Friday, 11 April.

Fans are amped for Tyla's performance

Tygers, the name of her fanbase, are hyped for Tyla to share the stage with some of the most impactful global stars.

Some are confident that she will one day headline:

@BLksupermanG

"I don't like how small they made the size of her name. It should be bolder and bigger."

@ladidaix

"A superstar in the making liiiike."

@ZeeKaNgcamu

"Danko. Rise Mzansi."

@JohannesMa5426

"CAN'T WAIT TO SEE TYLA AND LISA AGAIN NEXT YEAR TOGETHER."

@MxolisiMkhizeh

"To be given that opportunity! I giveit to her, she's impactful."

@ross_rori

"Coachella finna be lit."

@kasupuuu19

"Win after win."

@kweenkarr

"She’s always going higher 🙂‍↕️"

@Masego_C

"This is big!😍😍"

@maester_sim

"She should be headlining in my opinion, but it’s fine. 👍🏾"

@iAlexXolo

"May her winning season never stop."

@Krazi_J

"The disrespect... Why her name written so small..."

@otarelthe1st

"One day she will headline 🤌🏾🔥"

@melanin_blanco

"So on brand, her team definitely knows what they're doing.🥹🙌🏽🔥"

@LethaboMakgoba

"The fact that she cancelled this year and they still called her again for next year? 😭"

Tyla rocks proudly South African gear

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla recently donned a two-piece outfit with the South African flag and colours.

Her fans gushed over her, saying she looked stunning in the skimpy outfit. Tyla has been waving the SA flag up high with her numerous accolades, wins, and significant career moves, even saying the country has the best food.

Source: Briefly News