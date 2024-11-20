Chidimma Adetshina's homecoming video after her historic Miss Universe 2024 win has gone viral, showing her warmly welcomed in Nigeria with balloons and banners

Fans' reactions on social media were mixed, with some mocking the setting and others defending it as an old clip from September

South Africans on X joked about the event's venue, comparing it humorously to less glamorous locations like Bree Taxi rank

Chidimma Adetshina is still making waves on social media following her historic win at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant. The star received a hero's welcome when she landed in her home country, Nigeria, from Mexico.

Chidimma Adetshina's homecoming video makes rounds online

Miss Universe Africa and Oceania Chidimma Adetshina is the star of the moment after her success at the controversial Miss Universe pageant. The star has been charting trends and hogging headlines worldwide.

A video of the star receiving a hero's welcome in Nigeria was shared on the micro-blogging platform X by a user with the handle @lolobee052. The clip shows Chichi's fans welcoming her with balloons and banners. The caption read:

"What kind of hunger welcome is this?"

Fans react to Chidimma's homecoming in Nigeria

South Africans on social media shared hilarious responses to the video. Many said the Nigerian queen deserved better. Meanwhile, others defended her, saying the footage was from an old event.

@eaeb9d838de24a3 said:

"Nigerians are not serious 🤣🤣🤣🤣

@lolobee052 wrote:

"Everything is Nollywood for them."

@zvm202468767 added:

"Can't they use another venue, that one is not suitable what they claim to be."

@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"LOL! Is this the airport or a chicken farm?"

@South_Afr1ca said:

"Everything in Nigeria jst feels like they're playing house (umasigcozi)🥴🙌"

@SLephera9174 noted:

"This is an old video. From September, I think...Check the new one on African facts page, where she's bn welcomed in Nigeria Today."

@mukheth35544173 said:

"The 🇳🇬airport 😳 for a moment I thought it was Bree taxi rank😭😭😭"

