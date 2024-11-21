An alleged throwback photo of Chidimma Adetshina and her father has surfaced, reigniting debates about her birthplace

The TikTok clip which claims the photo was taken 20 years ago in Nigeria, left fans with questions

While some fans rallied behind Chidimma, others remained curious about her South African and Nigerian roots

Throwback picture of Chidimma Adetshina sparks a TikTok debate. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina continues to be a hot topic on social media. An alleged old photo of Miss Nigeria and her father popped up on TikTok.

Young Chidimma snapped in Nigeria

The post by @oluchilloydtv claims it was taken 20 years ago in Enugu State, Nigeria. The framed photo shows what seems like the beauty queen as a young girl alongside her dad. Naturally, the internet had a lot to say.

"Meet Miss Universe Nigeria and her father, 20 years ago at Enugu State, Nigeria."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans intrigued by Chidimma's birthplace

But this only reignited debates over where the Miss Universe runner-up was actually born—South Africa or Nigeria?

Watch the video below:

In the comments, fans quickly jumped to her defence. Meanwhile, others couldn’t resist asking more questions about her roots and life story.

See a few reactions below:

@jun_di40 asked:

"So Chi was born in Nigeria?"

@meta272 commented:

"She looks older there not three years."

@humanlott wrote:

"That man fathered a star and a fighter."

@mr.how.did.you.ca posted:

"Born in Baragwana hospital and grew up in Soweto, ikhona lee madoda? 😂😂😂"

@magolwane_j asked:

"But guys why treating SA like this? It's obvious she was born in Nigeria and left for SA when she was 3 years."

@user7950660598787 typed:

"Case closed hle! Why must we dwell on the past?"

@xmag051 said:

"When did they move to Taraba state, which she represented at the Ms Universe Nigeria competition?"

@user2999804365546 added:

"l give up on TikTok, no more Netflix for me ngeke. 🤣🤣"

Chidimma decides to relocate to Nigeria permanently

Earlier, Briefly News reported that once again, the model Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina became the talk of the town on social media after her recent decision was revealed.

Recently, the former Miss SA finalist revealed that she will be relocating to Nigeria permanently after Home Affairs decided to withdraw her identity documents alongside those of her mother.

Source: Briefly News