The Miss Universe runner-up, Chidimma Adetshina, has permanently relocated to Nigeria

This came after Home Affairs South Africa decided to withdraw her identity documents alongside her mother

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their relaxations to Chidimma’s choice to relocate to Nigeria

Chidimma permanently moves to Nigeria. Image: Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

Once again, the model Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina became the talk of the town on social media after her recent decision was revealed.

Recently, the former Miss SA finalist revealed that she will be relocating to Nigeria permanently after Home Affairs decided to withdraw her identity documents alongside those of her mother.

Sunday World shared the news of Chidimma’s permanent relocation on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

“Ex-Miss SA contestant Chidimma relocates to Nigeria permanently.”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Chidimma leaving SA permanently

Shortly after the news of Chidimma’s relocation circulated on social media, many netizens reacted to her leaving SA permanently. See some of the comments below:

@HSHRAW wrote:

“She did not relocate. She went home. Thanks.”

@Afriforeal2 commented:

“Good for her she can come and visit the our country.. With the right documents of course.”

@KaMalambule responded:

“The funniest bit is that she claims she wants to further her studies. With what schooling record? Her records in Mzansi should be marked invalid meaning she has no Grade 12.”

@d_nailtech wrote:

“She had no choice since she’s wanted by the hawks in South Africa and the Nigerian passport doesn’t have value as it’s banned in most countries. She’s so stuck in that useless country that she must adjust quickly to so she can join her people in polluting everywhere.”

@Queen_Tsholo8 commented:

“She’s not relocated to Nigeria permanently because she wants to she’s relocating because she doesn’t have a choice and that she is running from South Africa from crimes that she and her family committed.”

@SoulfulDee2 replied:

“She run away from SA after being exposed for being fraudster with her mother after 21 years of identity heist.”

Chidimma Adetshina reflects on tough road to becoming Miss Universe

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina's heartfelt message before stepping onto the Miss Universe stage moved many fans.

In the Instagram post, the controversial beauty queen reflected on her challenges and what kept her going.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News