Miss Universe 2024 first runner-up, Chidimma Adetshina, is now reportedly putting pageantry on hold

The beauty queen is said to be focusing her energy on school and settling into her new home

Mzansi shared mixed feelings about this, with people still questioning her identity theft case

The current Miss Universe 2024 first runner-up, Chidimma Adetshina, has relayed her plans after her making history at the Miss Universe pageant.

What's next for Chidimma following Miss Universe?

Chidimma was interviewed following the hotly contested Miss Universe 2024. Adetshina is reportedly now focusing her energy on her studies and settling into her new home, Nigeria.

"Chidimma Adetshina steps back from pageants to focus on education and relocation to Nigeria. Chidimma Adetshina, Miss Universe Nigeria and first runner-up at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant has decided to take a break from beauty pageants to focus on her education and personal growth. She also announced that she has permanently relocated to Nigeria."

Mzansi reacts to Chidimma's announcement

Netizens shared mixed reactions about this, as some people still questioned her identity theft case and why she is allowed to travel freely.

"She is a fugitive. She has not decided. She knows if she goes back to SA, she will be investigated."

"Good move."

"Winners know when to quit. 😂 A wise criminal indeed."

"Congratulations to Chidimma Adetshina. Home is the best."

"Nice, after she gets her Nigerian papers in order she has every opportunity to go live overseas. That's all they ever aspire for. Wish her luck."

"She might be relocating to Europe. That's where her jollofs brothers are scattered."

"She knew she had no way forward as she has an identity theft case; it was so obvious that there was no way forward for her."

Chidimma says she shook the universe

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chidimma Adetshina shared gratitude in a powerful message after the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico.

Netizens had mixed reactions, with many reminding her of her past identity theft case.

