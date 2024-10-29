The Department of Home Affairs SA has officially shared an update regarding Vanessa Chidimma's identity case alongside her mother

The Home Affairs officials have announced that they will be proceeding with withdrawing Vanessa Chidimma and her mother's identity

Netizens have shared their views on the outcome of Chidimma and her mother's identity case

Home Affairs gave an update regarding Chidimma's case. Image: BENSON IBEABUCHI

Social media is abuzz with excitement as the Department of Home Affairs South Africa has provided an update regarding Vanessa Chidimma and her mother's identity.

Home Affairs withdraws identity documents of Chidimma and her mom

Once again, the former Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina became the talk of the town on social media after she won the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 despite her late entry.

Recently, the Department of Home Affairs South Africa gave an update regarding Chidimma and her mother's case. The officials confirmed with the public that they will proceed with withdrawing the Identity Documents of the former SA finalist and her mother, Anabela Rungo.

The confirmation was posted on Twitter (X) by @Miz_Ruraltarain, who wrote:

"Breaking News: After months of @HomeAffairsSA @NPA_Prosecutes going around in circles with Chidimma Adetshina and her mother's identity fraud, we finally have a lead. Home Affairs officials say they will proceed to withdraw the identity documents of former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina & her mother, Anabela Rungo. According to information, the useless @HomeAffairsSA minister Leon didn't even pitch today in Parliament. The investigators referred the matter to the NPA now because Chidimma Adetshina, a Mozambican mother, failed to respond to the investigators' letters. This has yearned the result of the SA government's withdrawal of the SA government."

See the post below:

SA weighs in on the outcome

Many netizens on social media weighed in on the outcome of the Chidimma case. See some of the comments below:

@Kg200520 said:

"They should have arrested her behind before she left SA for Nigeria."

@TeffuJoy responded:

"There was no other option with this one shame."

@XUFFLER replied:

"How disappointing of home affairs."

@mpiyakhe8 commented:

"Big up for withstanding a tsunami of insults when you first raised this issue. Fortunately, you did not backtrack but stood your ground and did further investigations."

@Nhlanhlalucan mentioned:

"There should be a police case opened against this useless minister for aiding and abetting the fugitive. He is complicit in the crime committed by Chidima and her parents by allowing them to even leave the country while under investigation."

@sipho_siphobots tweeted:

"She is Miss Nigeria vele. Makahambe."

