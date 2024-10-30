The South African favourite couple Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie enjoyed themselves on another baecation

The celebrity couple were living it up in Istanbul, as posted by the controversial Musa Khawula on social media

Many fans and followers of the stars flooded the comment section with their reactions

Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl living it up overseas. Image: Oupa Bopape

South African media personalities Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni had fans gushing over them as they jetted to another baecation.

Dr Musa and Liesl live it up in Istanbul

Once again, the former YoTV child star Dr Musa Mthombeni and his lovely wife Liesl Laurie were in the spotlight on social media as they went on another baecation in another international country.

Recently, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of the former Miss SA and her husband on his Twitter (X) page on their trip to Istanbul.

This came after some netizens decided to name the two stars couple of the country after Siya and Rachel Kolisi announced their divorce on social media.

Musa Khawula captioned the picture:

"A look inside Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni's vacation to Istanbul; Turkiye."

See the picture below:

Fans react to the couples' getaway trip

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the couple's recent getaway. Here's what they had to say:

@Dingswayo_N wrote:

"This love life is precious let's agree."

@itu_nadia responded:

"I am here to witness other people living the life of my dreams."

@bad_option88 commented:

"I'd live like this as well with lotto money!"

@DonaldMakhasane responded:

"Why don't they just go on holiday to Ethiopia for 7 months, adopt a baby and come back to say they have birth? I mean, we will never know the truth until they divorce."

@Amza_5 wrote:

"One thing about Dr Musa & Liesl, they will travel sana. If money's not a problem, I'd also choose to travel the world with my partner before having kids."

@__T_touch mentioned:

"Where do they get the money to travel this much?"

Dr Musa Mthombeni marks marriage milestone

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Dr Musa Mthombeni celebrating a milestone with his wife, Liesl.

The doctor penned another sweet yet hilarious caption dedicated to his lady and looked forward to many more milestones with her.

