Many South Africans have decided to name Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie the couple of the country

This was after Siya and Rachel Kolisi made social media abuzz with their divorce announcement

Some netizens shared their mixed reactions to others naming the Mthombenis the couple of Mzansi

Musa and Liesl Mthombeni named the couple of the country. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The South African celebrity couple Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni have again made headlines on social media.

SA names Musa and Liesl couple of the country

Social media has been turned upside down recently as the country's most loved couple, Siya and Rachel Kolisi, announced their divorce online, placing them on the trending list on X.

Recently, other netizens decided to name Dr Musa Mothembeni and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, a couple from South Africa after the Kolisi tragedy. A Facebook user, Umgosi Entertainment, posted a picture of the celebrity couple and shared that they officially nominated the Mthombenis because they have faith in them.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The picture was captioned:

"The only Musa we trust to represent us in the marriage sphere, oh Siya we are hurt."

See the post below:

SA has mixed reactions to Musa and Liesl Mthombeni

Shortly after the calls to nominate Liesl and Musa as the couple of the country, many social media users had mixed reactions to this. See some of the comments below:

Mvello Khoza commented:

"Believe in yourself cause you'll be shocked one day lol."

Gugu Cleo Mabena said:

"I've learned not to benchmark on other people's relationships/ marriages, but seeing bad comments about Musa and Liesel is purely disturbing and evil, to say the least."

Nyarhi Mpenyani responded:

"We needed Siya and Rachel more than these ones!"

Kim Kimathi Mashiqana replied:

"We also have Siyacela and Ntando."

Ke'nna Auc'Bokao shared:

"Now celebrities are our marriage representatives."

Londeka Mazibuko mentioned:

"Cover them ohh Lord!"

Angela Fisher responded:

"Their day is coming."

SA pokes fun at Musa Mthombeni, says he won the lottery

In a previous report from Briefly News, South Africans trolled Dr Musa Mthombeni after he shared a hilarious post. This prompted a tweet to assume that he won the lottery as he is frequently vacationing with his wife.

A doctor made national headlines in 2023 after winning the R32M Powerball jackpot and promised to serve the community.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News