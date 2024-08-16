Mzansi's favourite couple Liesl and Dr Musa Mthombeni jet off for another baecation overseas

The video of the two showing off their passports at the airport was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews

Liesl posted on her Instagram page that they are heading off to celebrate their three-year wedding anniversary

Liesl and Dr Musa Mthombeni go on vacation. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Media personalities Liesl and Dr Musa Mthombeni had fans gushing over them as a video of them jetting off to another vacation circulated on social media.

Liesl and Musa celebrate their 3rd wedding anniversary

The former Miss SA, Liesl Mthombeni and her hubby, Dr Musa Mthombeni, have been trending online for living their best lives and travelling worldwide. This time around they jetted of for another vacation overseas.

Liesl posted a video of them together at the airport holding their passports on their way to celebrate their third wedding anniversary on her Instagram page. She captioned it:

"August in the Mthombeni household is anniversary month so that means we’re off to do “ishowoff” and “kom kyk” in foreign lands. Before you say what you’re about to say, remember that this is technically our first international trip in 2024 semester 2. I just want to put things into perspective.With that said, let’s go celebrate 3 years married!"

See the post below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted the video on their Twitter (X) page.

See the video below:

Fans react to the couple going on another vacation

Many netizens reacted to Liesl and Musa heading to another vacation overseas. See some of the comments below:

@TheGeopol wrote:

"These are the only real celeb couple in SA, the rest are just compromises & desperate attachments."

@Amza_5 said:

"One thing about Dr Musa and Liesl, they will travel sana. A couple that travels together, stays together."

@LifeOfASigma responded:

"Always on vacation, what a life."

@realnickjgood commented:

"Get married young and travel the world with your spouse. That’s the goal!"

@Rii_Nubia replied:

"This relationship is so beautiful to witness."

@TheNoxMbatha responded:

"Love for them, I want this for me."

Dr Musa Mthombeni marks marriage milestone

Source: Briefly News