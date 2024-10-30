Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, remains undeterred by South Africa's Home Affairs Department's decision to cancel her identity documents amid plans for criminal prosecution

Heading to Mexico for Miss Universe, Adetshina encouraged fans on Instagram, sharing her excitement and a striking outfit honouring Nigeria's flag

Fans across social media rallied in support, praising her style and confidence as she represents Africa on the global stage

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina is unfazed by the recent announcement by the Home Affairs department about withdrawing her South African identity documents.

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina recently left for Miss Universe in Mexico. Image: Benson Ibeabuchi / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Chidimma Adetshina off to Mexico for Miss Universe

Chidimma Adetshina is ready to represent her country at the Miss Universe competition in Mexico. The controversial model recently made news in SA following the announcement that the Home Affairs Department had cancelled her and her mother's identity documents and that they were to be criminally prosecuted.

Taking to her Instagram page, the stunning model shared pictures oozing elegance in an outfit that paid homage to Nigeria's green and white flag. She urged fans to support her as she embarks on the journey. Part of the post read:

"As I catch the next flight to Mexico, I am overwhelmed by the love and support I have received on this journey.

"Dear Tribe, continue to support me on this journey as we together uphold this cause."

Fans rally behind Chidimma Adetshina

Social media users rallied behind Miss Universe Nigeria and wished her well in the Miss Universe competition. Many couldn't get enough of her stylish look.

@iamchigolden said:

"Our Own Queen👸😁🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬"

@triciakapend commented:

I’m so proud of you Chi. May our Lord Jesus Christ carry you, strengthen you, and refine you throughout your journey. Don’t forget Him. Keep your head up, you’re a true treasure! Love💚.

@tamel2bigtime wrote:

"She’s ready!! Didn't came to play!!!!!!!!! 👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@trevvarsie added:

"OMG, yasssss, this is giving me lifeeeee ❤️"

@lonayuyada noted:

"A South Sudanese fan in full support of this African queen 😍"

Chidimma Adetshina denies running away from South Africa

