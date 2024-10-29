A focused lady from a township in Cape Town shared a video celebrating a significant achievement

The lady excitedly shared a post on her TikTok account and pulled in many views from proud SA peeps

Social media users took to the woman's comment section to congratulate her and prayed for her business to succeed

A young lady left many social media proud after sharing a video of her wine launch. Image: @doratheexplorercpt

Source: TikTok

A hard-working Khayelitsha lady proved to many that the sky is not the limit after successfully launching her beverage.

The lady posted a video of a successful launch of her product on her TikTok account under her user handle @doratheexplorercpt.

The young lady rejoices as she sees her hard work on display

The video clip shows the gorgeous hun dressed in black and white celebrating her significant achievement surrounded by friends and loved ones. She accompanied her clip with the caption:

"I’m just a girl from Khayelitsha cementing myself in Cape Town’s wine regions🥺."

"I’m living proof that dreams do come true. At 26 I turned my passion into reality, creating Mystery Lady Wines. @mysterylady_wines 👑🍷."

"Today, I’m proud to share my wine with you, made for those who dare to dream big.Cheers to making the impossible possible!🥂."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps show love and support to the lady

After seeing the post, social media users did not hesitate to share congratulatory messages on the lady's feed. Some were keen to support the request to ask where to buy the hun's wines.

User @Oyisa | fashion student🫧 said:

"Need to order it ASAP😩we love black excellence!"

User @mietangubane said:

"Well done, and congratulations sthandwa....Mau God bless you more 🙏🙏❤️."

User @Junaid101 asked:

"Is this true? This is amazing. 😆 I'm coloured from Cape Town and wanna see real black business grow💪."

User @QueenBee79 asked:

"Where can we buy your wine 😁 well done!"

User @Bulelani_beauté_studio noted:

"Black girl magic 😍."

User 2Phelo💐 Ambe said:

"Congratulations mtase ❤️❤️may your business be bless and no evile spirit of extortion locate it ❤️."

