Chidimma Adetshina, Miss Universe Nigeria, addressed identity theft allegations, denying she stole anyone’s identity and clarifying that she didn’t run away from South Africa

The model, under investigation by the Department of Home Affairs, mentioned the case is ongoing, and she’s waiting for its conclusion

Social media reactions to her interview were mixed, but many fans praised her beauty and celebrated her return to Nigeria

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina recently addressed the debate about her identity. The model who has been conducting interviews after winning the crown in Nigeria debunked stealing anyone's identity.

Chidimma Adetshina has confirmed that she didn't steal anyone's identity. Image: FAWAZ OYEDEJI/AFP and BENSON IBEABUCHI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Chidimma Adetshina denies stealing anyone's identity

Chidimma Adetshina, affectionately known as Chichi, has not had an easy journey to the top. The model, who pulled out from the Miss SA pageant after facing massive backlash, opened up about the identity theft allegations.

Miss Universe Nigeria, who is currently under investigation by the Department of Home Affairs, said she did not run away from South Africa. Although she could not share more details because of the sensitivity of the case, Chichi told Arise 360 that she never stole anyone's identity. She said:

"I’ve avoided the questions because it is a legal matter, and I do not have all the facts. But what I can say is that I was not running away from anything that happened. I did not steal anyone’s identity. I’m still waiting for the conclusion of the case. Moving forward, I will know what to say."

Fans rally behind Chidimma Adetshina

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the now-viral interview. Many could not get enough of the model's beauty.

@UltraMella said:

"One thing about Chidimma, she’s BEAUTIFUL! That bone structure, those cheekbones, her proportions, her complexion! God had TIME when he was making her."

@thatwakandaboy commented:

"Chidinma's story teaches us the power of unity and love. No matter where you're from or where you live, as long as you're of African descent, Africa should feel like home."

@carolokoli7874 said:

"She’s like an African Barbie. Who wouldn’t love her? So glad she’s back Home."

Chidimma Adetshina secures R112K cash prize after winning crown

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Chidimma Adetshina celebrated her victory and prizes after being crowned the 2024 Miss Universe Nigeria.

In the days following her huge win at the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, Chidimma Adetshina is beaming with pride at her win, and for good reason.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News