Chidimma Adetshina recently broke her silence after making history in the Miss Universe pageant

The beauty queen was crowned the first runner-up in the contest, a first for Nigeria, and she sent a heartfelt thank-you to her supporters

Fans from all around Africa sent their love to Chichi for standing her ground and fighting for the crown

Chidimma Adetshina admitted that she wanted to give up because of the negativity. Images: chichi_vanessa

Chidimma Adetshina penned a thank-you message to her fans after being crowned the first runner-up in the Miss Universe 2024 finale.

Chidimma Adetshina sends love to her supporters

Coming from making history at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant, Chidimma Adetshina penned a heartfelt thank-you message to her fans for holding her down throughout the contest and her scandals.

The beauty queen campaigned through her controversial fraud case and threats from the Department of Home Affairs and admitted in an Instagram story that she wanted to give up, but her fans kept pushing her:

"I never opened up much, but I was ready to give up, but you became my light. On days that I never wanted to fight, you gave me the strength."

She also highlighted the support she received from fellow Africans and her fight for unity and inclusivity:

"This journey has taught me the power of unity. I want us to live in a society where we all accept and celebrate one another. This is not the end or beginning of my journey. Love, Miss Universe 1st runner up."

At the finale on 17 November 2024, Chichi was named the first runner-up, a first for Nigeria and was also crowned Miss Universe Africa and Oceania:

Mzansi shows love to Chidimma Adetshina

South Africans gathered to congratulate Chichi:

South African actress, Salamina Mosese, showed love to Chidimma:

"Congratulations, very well deserved. You are a Queen, no one can take that away from you. May you continue to shine."

slimboyway wrote:

"You did us proud. Congratulations!"

bryoni.govender said:

"Congratulations! Very well deserved."

crystalzii hyped Chichi up:

"You did that!"

franceood added:

"Wow! I followed your touching story since being bullied by SA's people and winning Miss Universe Nigeria! You went so far that you deserve to win, but still, you remain a winner. Well done, chichi; God bless you."

