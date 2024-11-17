Chidimma Adetshina rose to the top at Miss Universe 2024 despite her rocky journey to the international pageant

The Nigerian beauty queen went from being a former Miss South Africa finalist to winning Miss Universe Nigeria

After making it to Miss Universe 2024, Chidimma Adetshina grabbed the opportunity with both hands despite backlash from South Africans

Chidimma Adetshina was one of the most successful African beauty queens at Miss Universe. The controversial pageant queen came close to being crowned Miss Universe.

Chidimma Adetshina was the first Miss Universe runner-up, which delighted Nigerians. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Other African countries, including Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Zambia, made it no further than the Top 30. Chidimma Adetshina received admiration for her flawless response to the final Miss Universe question.

Chidimma Adetshina succeeds at Miss Universe

Miss Nigeria, Chidimma, became the first runner-up at Miss Universe. She was the only African representative in the Top 5 after Miss Zimbabwe made it to the Top 30. Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjær Theilvig, was crowned the winner, and Miss Mexico, María Fernanda Beltrán, was the second runner-up.

Chidimma was a hot topic on social media among Africans during the Miss Universe pageant. People admired her poise when she answered the final question in the competition. Watch the video below:

What you need to know about Chidimma Adetshina

Chidimma Adetshina makes Nigerians proud

Online users who supported Chidimma took to social media to celebrate her Miss Universe win. The controversy surrounding Chidimma sparked accusations of xenophobia against some SA netizens. Nigerians recently discussed the treatment she was subjected to.

@pyzaroti declared:

"Xenophobic South Africans can now bury their face in shame. Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina is the last African standing. You’re a champion girl. #MissUniverse2024"

@fireshikomba commented:

"Your country can reject you, but destiny can set you free. I am so proud of this young woman, she was bullied and banished from her country of birth. She went through hell, but she did not give up on her dream. Congratulations Chidimma Adetshina. "

@darkvelvet02 said:

"They said she wouldn’t represent South Africa, then she went ahead to represent the continent of Africa. For the very first time, Nigeria made it to the Top 2. #ChidimmaAdetshina did that! That's how you shush idiots. "

@AkporieO64324 cheered:

"The stone that was rejected has become the chief cornerstone. You didn’t lose, your victory journey has only become smoother. Good luck all the way."

South Africans on social media shared their thoughts:

@Annonzaa pointed out:

"Oksalayo, she didn’t win, rest."

@Avhashoni_sa asked:

"Why should we bury our faces in shame? We wanted a Nigerian to represent Nigeria, and she's doing just that."

@mlangeniNomser hit back:

"Because of pity."

@Ntiyiso25368426 remarked:

"Rather than celebrating, you have to talk about South Africa."

Chichi talks about her citizenship

Briefly News previously reported that Chidimma Adetshina is finally opening up about the backlash she faced in South Africa. The model, who was recently crowned Miss Universe Nigeria, said the backlash started because of her name.

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina thinks her name is the reason people think she is not South African enough. She is heartbroken that she was not welcome in South Africa despite living there for 23 years.

According to Sunday World, Chichi said her experience in South Africa was horrible and she wouldn't wish it on anyone else.

