South Africans couldn't help but mock Chidimma Adetshina's final answer at the Miss Universe pageant

Netizens dragged her for answering incorrectly despite later being crowned the first runner-up

Mzansi called Chichi out for allegedly failing to answer questions properly throughout her run

Chidimma Adetshina spoke about facing adversity during her Miss Universe Q and A. Images: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

One thing about South African hate is that it's a long-term investment, and Chidimma Adetshina is still feeling the heat.

A look inside Chidimma Adetshina's Miss Universe Q and A

The newly-crowned Miss Universe first runner-up, Chidimma Adetshina, is making waves all around the world after coming so close to winning the pageant.

The beauty queen recently broke her silence after making history as the first Nigerian to reach such an amazing feat and highlighted the obstacles she faced along the way.

Twitter (X) user Musa Khawula shared a video from the contest, where Chidimma had her final question and answer on stage and was asked what her message was to the people watching her.

Chichi spoke about facing adversity and being a beacon of hope for fellow Africans:

"As a woman who has faced adversity, I feel like I have a powerful story. I don't stand here as Chidimma Adetshina, I stand here as a symbol of hope, a beacon of faith, as someone who has persevered with grace. I believe that I have fought for not only myself but for Africa."

Mzansi reacts to Chidimma Adetshina's answer

Eish, netizens mocked Chichi and said she failed to answer the question.

X user 2022AFRICA shared a clip from her Miss Universe Nigeria Q and A, where she gave a similar answer:

Here's what Mzansi said:

Neo08756796 claimed:

"This was her prepared answer, no matter what the question was."

b_happp joked:

"This is me in the exam ignoring what the question is asking and writing what I crammed."

fentsemenoe was in stitches:

"This is killing me so much! Did she not hear what was asked?"

MissPalulu asked:

"'As a woman who has faced adversity,' what about the young girl whose identity was stolen? What about her adversities?"

_Makhanya_ added:

"She didn't even answer the question."

Chidimma Adetshina's Miss Universe prizes unveiled

