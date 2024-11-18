Chidimma Adetshina, crowned Miss Universe first Runner-up, has been trending on social media after the competition in Mexico

Chidimma Adetshina has been charting social media trends since she was crowned the first runner-up at the just-ended Miss Universe competition in Mexico. The controversial model may not have won the crown, but she is not walking away empty-handed.

Chidimma Adetshina’s Miss Universe prizes have been listed. Image: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Chidimma Adetshina's Miss Universe prizes revealed

Chidimma Adetshina did not return to her country empty-handed after being the first Runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant over the weekend. The SA-born model, crowned Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, will walk away with mouth-watering prizes.

According to a social media user with the handle @DavidHundeyin, Chichi's list of prizes from the competition includes $100,000 cash, a one-year lease on a luxury apartment in New York, a $3m diamond-encrusted crown, and connections and contacts to kick off a successful career in modelling and showbiz.

Fans respond to Chidimma Adetshina's Miss Universe success

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the list of prizes. Nigerians mocked South Africans over the controversial matter.

@_AYO234 said:

"They won’t look after their country where they are second-class citizens, it’s Nigerians that’s their problem 😂"

@realFejiro commented:

"Oh, my days! All I see is more tears. LMAO 😂😂😂 SA people gonna be alright."

@BishopPOEvang added:

"Omo I have never seen a clap back in this manner before. You cooked bro with your pink boxers. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@AbulelaF wrote:

"Period I am happy she didn’t win , she will never touch that title holder Miss Almost Universe."

Chidimma Adetshina reflects on tough road to Miss Universe

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina's heartfelt message before stepping onto the Miss Universe stage moved many fans.

In the Instagram post, the controversial beauty queen reflected on the challenges she faced, and what kept her going.

