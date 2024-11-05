Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina and Miss Universe Zimbabwe Sakhile Dube sparked a social media frenzy after their picture together at the Miss Universe pageant went viral

South African users flooded the post’s comments, with many slamming the Zimbabwean and Nigerian representatives while comparing them to Miss Universe South Africa, Mia Le Roux

Some comments contained xenophobic remarks, sparking a heated debate between South Africans, Nigerians, and Zimbabweans

A picture of Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina and Miss Universe Zimbabwe Sakhile Dube looking breathtaking at the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico has sparked a war between South Africa, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe.

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetsina and Miss Universe Zimbabwe Sakhile Dube wowed in a gorgeous picture. Image: @sakky_zie and @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina and Sakhile Dube's pic goes viral

The Miss Universe pageant in Mexico has had social media users glued to their screens for updates. Many have been pitting Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina against Miss Universe South Africa Mia Le Roux because of the Miss SA scandal.

A stunning picture of Chidimma alongside Miss Universe Zimbabwe Sakhile Dube recently got the streets of social media buzzing. The snap shared on X by @AfricaFactsZone showed the models in Mexico. The caption read:

"Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina and Miss Zimbabwe, Sakhile Dube together at the 2024 Miss Universe pageant in Mexico."

Chidimma Adetshina and Sakhile Dube's picture sparks war

South African social media users bombarded the post's comments section with mixed reactions. Many threw shade at the Zimbabwean and Nigerian models while comparing them to Mia.

@Alex_bufu said:

"Proudly Xenophobic! Zimbabwe and Nigeria are the two worst nations in Africa. Worst in South Africa and everywhere in the world."

@CheetahPlains commented:

"An arrest warrant for Vanessa will be issued soon 🤦‍♂️"

@Scocolito_Berry added:

"Global orphans who are going around the world begging for acceptance🙆🏽‍♂️. Can’t stay in their countries."

@Shawn_Sfiso wrote:

"Nothing special here, just two failed nations and their dream is to be a South African."

@JamesWatt1818 added:

"South African immigration problems in one picture."

@ApeMan_101 said:

"International Orphans, Zimbabweans and Nigerians."

SA wants Chidimma Adetshina removed from the Miss Universe pageant

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a South African organisation has reportedly launched a petition to stop Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina from competing in the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico.

Chidimma Adetshina still gives some people sleepless nights despite her South African identity documents being cancelled. The model currently in Mexico to compete in the Miss Universe pageant faces another hurdle.

