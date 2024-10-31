Progressive Forces for South Africa launched a petition to prevent Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, from competing in Mexico due to her mother's alleged identity fraud

Despite having her South African documents revoked, Adetshina faces continued opposition as the petition calls for her disqualification

Social media users, including South Africans, have expressed frustration and called for her to be left to represent her country peacefully

A South African organisation has reportedly launched a petition to stop Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina from competing in the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico.

SA allegedly trying to prevent Chichi from contesting in Miss Universe

Chidimma Adetshina still gives some people sleepless nights despite her South African identity documents being cancelled. The model currently in Mexico to compete in the Miss Universe pageant faces another hurdle.

According to MDN News, Progressive Forces for South Africa has launched a new petition to prevent Chichi from contesting the pageant. The document circulating online shows that the main reason for the petition was because of the model's identity theft story. Part of the petition read:

"We are greatly concerned about Miss Universe Nigeria Chiddimma Adetshina, whose mother, Anabela Rungo, has been found guilty of committing identity fraud prior to participating in Miss Universe Nigeria.

"As Progressive Forces for South Africa and everyone who stands for justice, we are pleading with you as Miss Universe organisation to reconsider the contestant Miss Universe Nigeria and if possible, to cancel her entry."

Social media users react to calls to cancel Chichi's participation

Social media users, including some South Africans, expressed disgust at the obsession with Chidimma Adetshina. Many said she should be left to represent her country in peace.

@Melo_Malebo said:

"At what point will people say she’s paid the price? What more has to happen now? Jail? Genuinely asking."

@PrivateJay01 commented:

"People need Jobs in SA 💔"

@BoogieHarrySA wrote:

"I think it’s time we leave Chidimma alone now all her SA docs were cancelled. It’s time to locate the girl whose whole life was robbed."

@Ethio_patriott said:

"This right here is the epitome of xenophobic Afrophobic South Africans, the most sour and hateful bunch you will ever come across on the continent! Green with envy and jealousy ... What a shame. Chidimma will shine and no one will put that light out !! Demons 👹"

Chidimma Adetshina denies running away from SA

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina recently addressed the debate about her identity. The model, who has been conducting interviews since winning the crown in Nigeria, debunked the idea of stealing anyone's identity.

Chidimma Adetshina, known as Chichi, has not had an easy journey to the top. The model, who pulled out from the Miss SA pageant after facing massive backlash, opened up about the identity theft allegations.

