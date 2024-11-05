Chidimma Adetshina and Miss Universe Zimbabwe were snapped in some photos together

The beauties are out in Mexico preparing for the highly anticipated Miss Universe pageant

While some netizens continue to bring up Chichi's fraud allegations, others showed love and wished her well in the contest

Chidimma Adetshina posed for photos with Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Sakhile Dube. Images: chichi_vanessa, sakky_zie

The newly-crowned Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, was recently captured in some stunning pictures with Miss Universe Zimbabwe.

Chidimma Adetshina poses with Miss Universe Zimbabwe

As anticipation continues to build for the long-awaited Miss Universe pageant, many, if not all, of the contestants have made their way to Mexico.

Among them is controversial beauty queen, Chidimma Adetshina, who is representing Nigeria in the contest despite her mother's alleged run-ins with the South African authorities.

She shared some new snaps with Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Sakhile Dube, and appeared very excited to see what more was to come in the competition:

"Time to make a statement because we have freed our mind from any limitation."

Netizens react to Chidimma Adetshina's pictures

Fans gushed at Chichi and sent her well-wishes on the contest:

_Oluebube_ trolled:

"Lmaoo, South Africans will be mad as hell."

olan_omotosho said:

"Win or lose, you fought well, and I am already proud of you."

kotratika showed love to Chidimma:

"I'm a South African. Sending much love to Chichi, keep shining, one love."

youngstarabc is on Chidimma's side:

"I’ll be so happy if this Chidimma wins."

Meanwhile, others believe it's only a matter of time before Chichi's crown gets snatched:

CheetahPlains anticipated:

"An arrest warrant for Vanessa will be issued soon."

Shawn_Sfiso threw shade:

"Nothing special here, just two failed nations, and their dream is to be a South African."

charlie_mvuyana said:

"One of them is competing illegally with an invalid passport."

Tumisang_moch wrote:

"One of them is a fraud."

Chidimma Adetshina impresses in pre-arrival picks

In more Chidimma Adetshina updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the beauty queen making the top three on the Miss Universe pre-arrival hot picks.

Her supporters celebrated the news while roasting South Africans over Mia Le Roux's placement at number 14.

