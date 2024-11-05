Model Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina climbed up the ladder as she secured the second spot on Miss Universe hot picks

The Top 30 list was shared on social media by an inline user, which showed that Chidimma is now the second hot pick

Many netizens flooded the comment section, mentioning that many who wanted her to lose were having chest pains

Chidimma climbed the ladder on Miss Universe's hot pick. Image: BENSON IBEABUCHI

Source: Getty Images

The Miss Universe Nigeria winner, Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina, trended again on social media regarding the global pageant.

Chidimma takes 2nd spot on Miss Universe hot picks

Social media has been buzzing lately as the former Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina made headlines after the Department of Home Affairs South Africa shared an update that they will withdraw her identity alongside her mother.

Recently, the model hit number two on the Miss Universe hot picks. The Top 30 list was shared on Twitter (X) by an online user @AfricaFactsZone and captioned it:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina is now no.2 in the world on the Miss Universe Pre Arrival Hot Picks."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Chidimma's hit

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Chidimma making it to the top of the list. Here's what they had to say:

@DamilareOdulesi commented:

"Bad day for the Xenophobic South Africans. Many of them can't talk anymore."

@funny_aquila wrote:

"South Africans are not ready for the news yet."

@lincardinal said:

"Baby girl keeps climbing the ladder. She's surely going to win this! Her win will be an inspiration to many young African girls...Even xenophobes will be inspired too."

@FaruqBashar responded:

"Massive hate is the biggest PR you can ever get."

@AfrokonnectNG responded:

"This is a piece of good news for Nigeria and the whole of Africa. Congratulations to her, whether she wins or not, she is already a winner."

@CuriosityLabx mentioned:

"Going to the TOP. She is unstoppable! Please try and update the bottom 3, so we can see South Africa."

SA wants Chidimma Adetshina removed from the Miss Universe pageant

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a South African organisation has reportedly launched a petition to stop Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina from competing in the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico.

Chidimma Adetshina still gives some people sleepless nights despite her South African identity documents being cancelled. The model currently in Mexico to compete in the Miss Universe pageant faces another hurdle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News