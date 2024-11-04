Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma was in the top 3 pre-arrival hot pick at Miss Universe 2024

Meanwhile, Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux was placed at number 14, beating the likes of France, Argentina and more

This was a cause for celebration for some of her supporters back in Nigeria, however, they roasted South Africa

Chidimma Adetshina's star continues to shine in the early stages of the Miss Universe 2024 competition.

Chidimma Adetshina is ahead of Miss SA Mia Le Roux as the hot pick at Miss Universe 2024. Image: @chichi_vanessa/@mialerouxx

Chidimma in top 3 at Miss Universe so far

The reigning Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, was one of the top three pre-arrival hot picks at Miss Universe 2024. She was right up there with the Dominican Republic and Thailand, sitting at number three.

On the other hand, Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux was at number 14, ahead of countries like France, Argentina and many others.

@AfricaFactsZone reported this on X.

Fans react to Chidimma's sweet victory

Of course, a roast session ensued as Nigerians came for South Africans in the comments section. People are calling for Chidimma to win, but they weighed in on Mia Le Roux's ranking.

@Loadedbrodah encouraged:

"With what I've seen so far, she has a fat chance of getting crowned while the rest get capped!"

@Prettypruddie laughed:

"No one can stop her shine, not even the bitter Zulus 😂"

@ZiyaMadlakes shared:

"Congratulations in advance, Nigeria deserve that consolidation win; they have not won anything as a country in the past year. But remember, South Africa made her and rejected her."

@PrivateJay01 claimed:

"Enemies of Africa at 14."

@PaulPositive4 laughed:

"South Africans will not sleep well today 😂"

@Atandalukman_ joked:

"South Africans would be crying right now 😂"

@CryptProfessorX stated:

"We can all get her to no 1. After all, she’s representing Africa."

@Crasythings stated:

"If she wins, congratulations to her, but that doesn't change the fact she's a scammer."

@Mpumi_Dope shared:

"Well done 👏 She can be an example to most of her fellow country people, that going home brings greater things."

@Rihanatsona shared:

"South Africans were the tool God used to push this girl to greatness. This is proof that a minor setback doesn’t always have to be a failure; sometimes, it’s the Almighty preparing you for greatness!"

Controversy surrounds Chidimma as foundation steps in

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chidimma Adetshina is on her way up to the Miss Universe 2024.

However, the Meliszwe Mandela Foundation, named after Nelson Mandela's grandson, is the latest organisation to attempt to halt Chidimma Adetshina's shot at Miss Universe.

