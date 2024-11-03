Chidimma Adesthina has continued on her Miss Universe journey after a controversial rise in South Africa

The Miss Nigeria beauty queen was a Miss South Africa finalist before her current reign in her home country

The Meliszwe Mandela Foundation, named after Nelson Mandela's grandson, has been the latest organisation to attempt to halt Chidimma Adesthina's shot at Miss Universe

Chidimma Adesthina became controversial when she moved from Miss South Africa to Miss Universe Nigeria. The beauty queen's nationality was questioned in Mzansi, and Nelson Mandela's grandson, Melisizwe Mandela was vocal amid the controversy.

Melisizwe Mandela Foundation by Nelson Mandela's grandson, demanded that the Miss Universe disqualify Chidimma Adetshina. Image: @mayibuye_mandela / @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

The Miss Universe competition is currently underway in Mexico, and many have begun voting online. Most recently, the Meliszwe Mandela Foundation has made efforts to tarnish Chidimma Adesthina at the competition.

Meliszwe Mandela targets Chidimma Adesthina

In a post by @MDNnewss, the Meliszwe Mandela Foundation argued that Chidimma should be disqualified from participating in Miss Universe. They argued she had contravened two South African laws in the Immigration Act and an International Law - a UN protocol which condemns travel with fraudulent documentation. Read the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What you need to know about Chidimma Adethsina

SA split over Meliszwe Mandela's Chidimma Adesthina mission

While many people expressed disdain for Chidimma, some felt it was time to move on. People called out to the Melisizwe Foundation for holding a grudge, while others encouraged the call to disqualify Chidimma from Miss Universe.

@Ms_Elljay said:

"Mara at this pont le tsena kae? Is she using the same cancelled documents?"

@_Lolo_Pat commented:

"People really can't let go."

@BIndlovukazi said:

"Sizwe Mandela, leave this girl be my God. Let her enjoy her life in peace, Kodwa Jesu. She is no longer a South African. Let her win, Miss Universe!"

@MindDemic disagreed with naysayers:

"I stand fully behind The Melisizwe Mandela Foundation. It’s clear our authorities and that of Nigeria take us all for a poes. How do they allow such a person to leave the country, and how does the Nigerian consulate aid in her leaving the country as if her crime wasn’t serious."

@maDube_ disagreed:

"Some South Africans are denting the image of their country."

@Bhelekazi_13 was floored by the push against Chdidimma:

"South Africans are BEASTS heeey when they get hold of you, they don't let go 😂 this is just a lesson to all those who have made it a habit ukusinyela."

Chidimma Adetshina rules out return to SA

Briefly News previously reported that Chidimma Adetshina has spoken about her proud Nigerian roots, saying she has always known that she was of that nationality.

Beauty Queen Chidimma Adetshina might have ruled out the possibility of returning to South Africa. This comes after she flew to Nigeria to compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant.

In a video shared by @Anti_ADOS, Chidimma said she has always known that she is Nigerian and is proud of that.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News