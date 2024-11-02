Chidimma Adesthina's questionable South African citizenship will officially be stripped from the Nigerian beauty queen

Miss Nigeria and former Miss SA finalist's controversial rise to the spotlight has left many curious about her fate

Chidimma Adesthina still has a shot at keeping her privileges as a South African citizen if she plays according to the law

Chidimma Adesthina became a controversial beauty queen when she had to withdraw from Miss South Africa. The Department of Home Affairs will scrap the new Miss Nigeria's identity documents.

Chidimma Adesthina can become a citizen again even if their ID is cancelled by Home Affairs. Image:@chichi_vanessa / Instagram / Hamish Blair/Getty Images

Chidimma Adesthina's South African identity is believed to have been fraudulently attained. Although she is representing Nigeria for Miss Universe, she may still be able to become South African again.

How can Chidimma Adesthina retain SA I.D?

According to the South African government, one can obtain citizenship by birth. Chidimma can use the Citizenship Act section 2 to her advantage, as the law states that one only has to prove birth in South Africa to be a citizen. She also has to show that she was registered under the Birth and Registration Act and lived in the country until the age of 18. The application for South African citizenship would formally be through Home Affairs.

What you need to know about Chdimma Adetshina

Chidimma Adetshina began her beauty queen career in the Miss South Africa competition in 2024, but her nationality was called into question.

South Africans were outraged by Chidimma Adetshina's participation in Miss SA after they discovered her father was Nigerian.

Chidimma Adesthisna faced endless backlash for participating in Miss South African due to her ethnicity, and she withdrew from the competition.

The Miss Nigeria pageant invited Chidimma Adetshina to participate, and she walked away the winner to represent Nigeria at Miss Universe.

Chidimma Adesthina at Miss Universe

Amid the revocation of her South African citizenship, she has fully impressed her Nigerian roots. Chidimma will compete in Mexico for Miss Universe on 16 November 2024 representing Nigeria.

Chidimma and mother to be criminally charged

Briefly, News previously reported that Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina and her mother are in some serious trouble with Home Affairs. Reports suggest that the two could be criminally charged for identity fraud.

According to TshisaLIVE, the Department of Home Affairs South Africa wrote to Chidimma Adetshina's mother to produce their representations regarding the identity theft case. However, after they failed to do so, they withdrew their SA documents, including travel documents.

Now, they could take even further steps in their investigation as they intend to criminally charge Chidimma and her mother.

