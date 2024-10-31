Beauty Queen Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina and her mother could be criminally charged for identity fraud

This comes after Home Affairs wrote to her mother to produce their representations, but failed to do so

South Africans are divided by this, with some people saying there should be more people charged as they did not commit the identity fraud themselves

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina and her mother are in some serious trouble with Home Affairs. Reports suggest that the two could be criminally charged for identity fraud.

Chidimma and mother to be charged

According to TshisaLIVE, the Department of Home Affairs South Africa wrote to Chidimma Adetshina's mother to produce their representations regarding the identity theft case. However, after they failed to do so, they withdrew their SA documents, including travel documents.

Now, they could take even further steps in their investigation as they intend to criminally charge Chidimma and her mother.

“We’ve done our investigations, we went through due process, we gave her an opportunity to make representation [and this] was not done,” Njabulo Nzuza was quoted saying.

The case has been handed to the Hawks. In addition to this, SA Home Affairs is working with Interpol.

Mzansi reacts to the shocking news

@Mammudi1

"Only in SA will a criminal be called to justify themselves. At least they didn't disappoint you. There is nothing to justify."

@bongz4sure

"Why are they not mentioning the people who benefited from their SA identity and revoked their identities??"

@EleazarAllstar

"@Leon_Schreib changed dynamic now after he was asked about the fraudulent case since wants skelm proceed with visa of Ukrainians."

@KgKilo195955

"@HerbertShingi here is your chance to shine, you need to represent these 2 criminals in court I beg."

@BEEAYWHYOO

"How do you criminally charge someone who committed identity fraud at "a day old"? Lawyers in the house, please 🙏🙏🙏"

@Nkwe_

"Can interpol arrest her and her parents and bring her back to SA?"

@Odezuluigbo_1

"South Africa 🇿🇦 is the only country in the world that charges an infant for a crime committed by adults. Lazy, crazy and foolish country!"

@Vincent62343509

"If it was not for social media, this useless department would have been quiet. How many millions of others are sitting with similar fraudulent documents, which you have failed to even investigate, stop, or charge?"

Chidimma on pulling out of Miss SA

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chidimma Adetshina opened up about the Miss SA contest journey saying it was an awful experience as local citizens were calling for her removal.

The mom shared that her name might have been why locals wanted her off the contest, even though she was born in the country.

