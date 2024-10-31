Poet Ntsiki Mazwai has called out South Africans over the treatment Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina is receiving

The musician claimed that the SA's actions are a cry for help and that Chidimma is hurting

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina and her mother might be criminally charged by the Department of Home Affairs

South African poet Ntsiki Mazwai is still fully behind Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina. The outspoken activist lent her voice to the current outrage over Adetshina.

Ntsiki Mazwai is fully behind Chidimma Adetshina, and she has defended her. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai/@chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Why Ntsiki Mazwai is backing Chidimma

The beadworker is very passionate about social matters and often gets many people on social media worked up.

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina and her mother are once again in the spotlight. The Department of Home Affairs has accused the duo of identity theft.

After news that the department might criminally charge them, Ntsiki Mazwai said this was a cry for help.

"What South Africans are doing to Chidima is a cry for help. The child is broken and so hurt and hurting others. What’s up?"

SA reacts to Ntsiki's views on Chidimma

Reacting to Ntsiki Mazwai's burning question, SA added their views.

@samba_nelly23

"Apartheid did a number on us. It made them think this way."

@Allegedlie

"I pity the person who has been suffering for years because someone else has been using her identity. I cannot even begin to imagine how they sent away for everything that was rightfully theirs 💔"

@nicholasp2105

"Chidinma has nothing to do with this."

@TellUnknown

"She and her mother broke the laws of South Africa Ntsiki. The fact that they were caught and she is now broken doesn’t exempt her from prosecution and jail time. This country has laws, and they need to be respected."

@JustCarGuy4sure

"They are basically using her story to distract the masses while they are busy getting Ukraine and Israel here to vote for the DA....we are in trouble."

@Mzwa_Mageba

"There's a South African child who has been crying for so many years without identity, we don't know where she is and how badly she's affected! I don't feel anything for that rich Chidima who buys everything like bread...she bought identity and her Nigerian crown like sweets!"

Chidimma on pulling out of Miss SA

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chidimma Adetshina spoke about the Miss SA contest and her journey, saying it was an awful experience. Local citizens were calling for her removal after secrets about her past were revealed.

The mother claimed that her name might have been why locals wanted her off the contest, even though she was born in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News