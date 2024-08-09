The great-grandson of late former President Nelson Mandela, Mayibuye, has penned an open letter to Home Affair

In the memo, Mayibuye tackled the issue of now-past Miss South Africa (SA) 2024 finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina

Further in it, the controversial activist called for compensation for the family that suffered alleged identity fraud

There were raving reviews of the open letter, issued on Woman's Day, on social media as locals debated it

Mayibuye Mandela's open letter to Home Affairs calls for compensation and accountability. Images: Mayibuye Melisizwe Mandela and Per-Anders Pettersson

Late former President Nelson Mandela's grandson, Mayibuye, has thrown a spanner in the works in the Chidimma Onwe Adetshina story.

The controversial activist has written an open letter to Home Affairs calling for more decisive steps.

Call for R23m for family affected by fraud

Adetshina withdrew from the national beauty competition this week after the Patriotic Alliance (PA) filed urgent court papers to quash her participation.

This was not before Schreiber announced late on Wednesday night that prima facie evidence in an ongoing probe into Adetshina's citizenship suggested that her mother was involved in an identity theft 23 years ago.

He said the details came to light after the scope of the probe initiated at the behest of the Miss SA Organisation broadened.

The bombshell announcement sent shockwaves through social media, causing a gigantic can of worms to explode.

In his subsequent memo, dated 9 August, Mayibuye tackled the issue surrounding the now-past Miss South Africa (SA) 2024 finalist head-on.

In the letter published on social media, he wrote:

"On this women's day, I, Mayibuye Melisizwe Mandela, call on Home Affairs and relevant state organs to address a serious matter.

"Chidimma Adetshina's mother has been implicated in stealing the identity of a South African citizen, with involvement from some departmental employees, as stated by Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber."

He said urgent action was required in addressing the apparent injustice as the affected family suffered for over 20 years due to the identity fraud.

He noted two points in this regard, stating:

"Compensation: The family should receive no less than R23 million to address their longstanding suffering; and accountability: all individuals involved, including Chidimma Adetshina's mother and any complicit department employees, must be arrested and prosecuted."

The letter concluded:

"This call is specifically for those involved in the crime, not Adetshina herself. Addressing this issue is crucial for upholding our institutions' integrity and ensuring justice. I urge swift and decisive action from the Home Affairs and all related state organs."

Netizens chime in on memo

Since its publication, the memo has been gaining traction on an X page, sparking frantic responses from social media users.

Briefly News looks at some of the reactions:

@_WiseySA wrote:

"Then everyone will come in wanting money. Scrap the money part out."

@Dingswayo_N said:

"We must remind Mayibuye that we can't be calling shots just like that; just because he's a grandson to Madiba."

@mphokeo jibed:

"Bro thinks he is the real Mandela."

