Miss Zimbabwe, Sakhile Dube, recently addressed the claims of her being tied to SA in some way

The Miss Universe Zimbabwe cleared the claims and denied having any SA blood, emphasising that she is fully from Zim

Many netizens shared their reaction to the debate that ignited regarding Sakhile Dube, emphasising that she is from SA

Sakhile Dube addressed having ties with SA. Image: Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

With the highly anticipated global pageant over, Miss Universe Zimbabwe Sakhile Dube decided to address the claims that she has any ties with Mzansi.

Sakhile Dube denies having ties with SA

The Zimbabwean model Sakhile Dube has made headlines on social media ever since she was seen at the 2024 Miss Universe contest. Recently, she has decided to make it known on social media that she now has ties with South Africa.

Recently, according to The South African, Dube made it known during her interview that she was proudly a Zimbabwean girl and was born and raised there.

She said:

"I believe this debate was intended for fun, so let’s not get too serious about it! take pride in being 100% Zimbabwean, born and raised. More than anything, this should encourage us to come together as Africans and support one another, as our names signify our unity."

Netizens debate regarding Sakhile's nationality

Even though Sakhile Dube shut down the claims that she might be tied to SA, many netizens still believed she had some SA roots. @joy_zelda begged to differ as she confirmed that she wasn't from here.

She wrote:

"Miss Zimbabwe and Miss Nigeria are not South Africans; Sakhile Dube and Chidimma Adetshina don't Represent us. They don't know our culture or know how to speak our languages. Their parents were not born in South Africa. They are both foreigners whom we should not support as Miss Universe."

See the post below:

DJ Sbu dragged for supporting Chidimma Adetshina

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Sbu congratulating Chidimma Adetshina for winning Miss Universe Nigeria. Mzansi dragged him to hell and back, with others threatening to cancel him, saying they were tired of defending him:

komoda670_6 said:

"@djsbulive dude, we can't keep defending you. Didn't you learn?"

