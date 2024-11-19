Mia Le Roux Engages With Viral Post Criticising Miss Universe CEO Anne JKN
- Miss Universe CEO Anne JKN’s remarks where she praised the new Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig has angered netizens
- Anne was also called out for allegedly resharing controversial comments about Victoria, and it sparked a buzz
- One of the people to engage in the post criticising Anne was Mia Le Roux, who went on to like the post
Drama has unfolded following Miss Universe CEO Anne JKN's remarks. Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux engaged with a post that slammed Anne following her controversial statements.
Mia Le Roux likes IG post criticising Miss Universe CEO
Businesswoman Anne JKN made controversial remarks about Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig's beauty. Many people disagreed with her sentiments, and she was called out for her choice of words.
One Instagram blogger, @missuupdates, reshared a video showing Anne and Victoria engaging with the press following the competition.
"There is no real care for women or women empowerment with this organization. It’s all money," the blog alleged.
The blogger alleged that the pageant attempted to silence previous winners.
According to The South African, the post caught Mia Le Roux's attention, who then liked it.
Watch the video here.
Netizens slam Miss Universe CEO in scathing comments
People were extremely shocked to hear Anne's sentiments, saying Mia did the right thing by withdrawing from the beauty pageant. This is what some people had to say:
mlu_mbatha95 expressed:
"I’m so glad Miss SA pulled out of this year’s competition and I hope they drop the licence."
sunsindi said:
"Now I understand why our gorgeous @mialerouxx pulled out. It was just too much!"
ofentses shared:
"Let her destroy this organization so that someone buys it from them as soon as possible.. very disgraceful behaviour!! I hope some billionaires out there who are MU fans are watching this so that they can grab it from her. It doesn’t end with Anne does it?"
Mia Le Roux moments before competition
In more Miss Universe drama-related news, Briefly News reported about a video of Miss South Africa Mia le Roux in a national dress moments before her withdrawal from the Miss Universe competition.
Netizens suspect hidden issues, with many calling for more transparency from the pageant organisers.
Netizens suspect hidden issues, with many calling for more transparency from the pageant organisers.
